There were high hopes for the Blitzboks in the Olympics but unfortunately, things did not go according to plan for the team

After securing three wins in the Olympics, the Blitzboks faced off against Argentina but could not get the win

Mzansi social media users have been reacting to the loss online and many are extremely disappointed with the result

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The South African Sevens rugby team beat the USA 17-12 on Tuesday to set up a mouthwatering encounter with Argentina in the quarter-finals. This win was their third in the competition, having beaten Ireland and Kenya too.

Unfortunately, in the quarter-final, things were not to be as the Blitzboks fell short. Argentina was depleted but somehow found a way to secure a win against the South African Sevens team.

Hearts were broken in South Africa after the Blitzboks failed to win their quarter-final match. Image: Rodger BOSCH / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Social media users reacted online to the devastating loss that the Blitzboks had at the quarter-final hurdle. Many were expecting a win from the Sevens Team.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Check out the different reactions below of how social media users felt about the loss:

@mosestrinity2 said:

"Fiji is such a team that means business. 100% ready to defend."

@nickhedley commented:

"Nooo! I thought Sevens would be an almost guaranteed medal for SA."

@LockedDownKeba said:

"There’s no pointing being abusive, folks. Believe me when I say the Blitzboks will be sick. For a while. That was a staggering loss. To a man-down team inferior to them, no less."

@vincent_surics commented:

"What an embarrassment. A waste of your supporters' time."

Springboks lose to the British and Irish Lions

Briefly News previously reported that the British and Irish Lions outplayed the Springboks in Cape Town. The Springboks put up a valiant effort in the first half and was in the lead until halfway through the second half.

The British and Irish Lions were a different team in the second half and made very few mistakes while the Springboks conceded penalty after penalty. When the final whistle blew the British and Irish Lions were leading 22-17.

Social media users reacted to the first real contest the Springboks have had since the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za