Manaka Ranaka Finally Free From the Crutches of the Coronavirus

Manaka Ranaka could not be happier that she is finally free of the dreaded coronavirus and free to smooch her baby

Taking to social media to make it known, Manaka posted the sweetest clip of her and her baby celebrating

Fans felt relief for Manaka and took to the comment section of her post to let her know how happy they are

South African actress Manaka Ranaka has breathed a sigh of relief after having finally gotten a negative coronavirus result. Getting the virus is extremely scary as to how it will affect you is unknown.

The Generations: The Legacy actress and her gorgeous son had been in quarantine after having Manaka tested positive for the dreaded virus.

South African actress Manaka Ranaka feels relieved to be free of the coronavirus, it was a long quarantine. Image: @manakaranaka.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to announce that she is officially covid free, Manaka kissed her baby boy to pieces knowing she is now safe to do so.

Manaka posted:

Fans were thrilled for Manaka and took to the comment section to let her know it. They also gushed over her sweet boy – a living teddy bear!

@maahpdumakude cannot deal with the cuteness that is Manaka’s son:

“ncoooooh we are so happpy to hear that cc. umkhwenyana wami waze wa cute pakithi....mwaaaah to him.”

@bmoyo00 rejoiced:

“We thank God for that stay safe stay blessed.”

@precious_mcjane celebrated with Manaka:

“Hallelujah.”

@madamlewane thanked God for Manaka’s healing:

“Thank God. Your baby so adorable.”

