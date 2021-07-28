South Africans are seriously impressed by an excited guy who bought a new Mercedes Benz and introduced it to his family

The man took to Twitter to share a creatively penned message as he requested a meeting with family but his aim was to introduce the brand new Merc

@KayFreshe shared a screenshot photo detailing the conversation he had with family and Mzansi is happy for him

One South African guy creatively tricked his family with the aim of introducing his Mercedes Benz sedan. The social media account holder shared images to his family telling them he wants to discuss some important matter with them, including daddy.

@KayFreshe took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the text he dispatched to the family and also urged everyone to avail themselves. It turned out the mining engineer wanted to bring the love of his life to the family and Briefly News collected a few reactions.

Mzansi congratulates a man who bought a new Mercedes Benz. Image: @KayeFresh/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@NoxCPoxC said:

“Your family is so cooperative, everyone just like “Okay”, wow! My family would have asked “Why, ufunani, siyenzeni, ufuna imali?” would have been a mess! Lol. Congratulations.”

@AfibaM said:

“I love how calm this family is. My family would have forced me to discuss this at that very moment."

@Gorden4865 said:

“I've been planning to buy myself a Mercedes C Class but eish this mandatory vaccine thing is not for me.”

@DebraM said:

“There's order in that group chat I like it my family would've been like "buwa keng??" "Ho etsahalang" till they spoiled that surprise.”

@MapholiVele said:

“Congratulations bro.”

@DrMaheya said:

“What a beautiful beast congratulations.”

@Pumi_Vee said:

“Congratulations. But I'm sure imini iphele kade, wondering what is going for your parents.”

@KgothatsoMsibi said:

“Congratulations Mpathi, may you cruise nicely.”

