A group of students who finished from Coal City University in Enugu had a field day as a student rained money on them

Without any iota of pride, the graduating students created a melee as they helped themselves to the notes

Many people expressed sadness at the situation, saying at a time when many countries are technologically advanced, Nigerians are still stuck in showing off

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

A viral video shared by @Instablog9ja has shown graduating students of Coal City University, Enugu in a frenzy as money rained on them.

In the clip that has stirred massive comments from Nigerians, the students struggled to pick as many of the notes as they could.

The video showing students picking up notes generated massive reactions from social media. Image: @Instablog9ja/Instagram

Source: UGC

Students hailed him

A student in a green cloth and a bag strapped across his shoulder could be seen throwing money in the air.

He created a big environment of frenzy as his colleagues called his name and hailed him to high heavens.

Watch the clip below:

What kind of show-off is this?

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 18,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@Slemzy_official said:

"When will all these nonsense stop na it doesn't make sense at all."

@Softigbogurl said:

"Which money? Omo na snapchat filter I dey see."

@Beebo2311 said:

"Aboki Suya sellers go recieve fake money tire."

@Wisdomcounsellin said:

"Moral lesson: a lot has changed about graduating students in Nigeria. Their counterparts in developed countries won't be doing this. How did we get here?"

@Susyylicious22 said:

"Money dey this yahoo business oh."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Sweet video shows students celebrating a cool lecturer on his birthday

In a similar piece, Briefly News reported that a young man with the Twitter handle @Mahmoud_Damisi has shared a video of agric economics students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) celebrating their lecturer's birthday.

During a lecture, the students burst into songs as the man stood in the aisle with a smiling face, amazed by what was going on.

With unmatchable energy, the students sang and clapped, saying: "May the good Lord bless you."

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za