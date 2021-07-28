Sun Dawu was arrested and tried in secret by Chinese authorities over allegations of illegal mining, incitement and other charges

He admitted to committing the mistakes that would now make him spend nearly two decades in prison

The 67-year-old has been a fierce critic of the Xi Jinping regime and a supporter of Chinese dissidents

Chinese billionaire Sun Dawu has been jailed for 18 years and fined R7 million for 'provoking trouble'.

Sun Dawu is the owner of Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group. Photo: Getty Images.

Dawu's illegal activities

The 67-year-old owner of the Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group was arrested and tried in secret by Chinese authorities over allegations of illegal mining, incitement and other charges.

The Guardian reported that Dawu was found guilty by a court in Gaobeidian, near the capital Beijing.

The billionaire was nabbed on November 11, 2020, alongside his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law.

He has been a fierce critic of the Xi Jinping regime and a supporter of Chinese dissidents.

A report by NDTV stated that the convict was a vocal champion of rural reforms and a whistleblower during a devastating swine fever outbreak in 2019.

The agriculturalist was quick to call out officials on social media by posting pictures of dead pigs.

He pleaded guilty to the charges saying his conviction may free thousands of others who were suffering under the administration of the Communist Party of China.

"The way they’re investigating me now is making those close to us suffer and those who hate us rejoice. I wish to take the charges upon myself, even if they’re severe, in exchange for the release of others. We are people who have made contributions to society,” he said.

