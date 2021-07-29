President ya Straata: Focalistic Shares Video of Himself Living It Up in Dubai

Award-winning yanos musician Focalistic has shared an epic video of himself living the soft life in Dubai

In the clip, the Ke Star hitmaker can be seen partying it up with some of his international music peers and playing games at a dessert in Dubai

The video has been viewed over 49k times and his fans have flooded his timeline to comment about his holiday in Dubai

Amapiano artist Focalistic is living it up in Dubai. The Ke Star hitmaker took to social media to share a clip of himself having a good time in the UAE. The video proves to his fans that the artist is a real star.

Since blowing up amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the musician hasn't looked back and he keeps serving Mzansi and the world with hit after hit.

Focalistic has shared a video of himself living it up in Dubai. Image: @focalistic

Source: Instagram

In the clip that he posted on Twitter on Tuesday, 27 July, Focalistic can be seen enjoying games in the country's famous dessert and also partying it up with some of his friends and international music peers. He captioned the litty video:

"Public Service Announcement from President ya Straata in Dubai."

His excited fans took to his timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@TheeLuntuNkohla said:

"This is dope, big up Mr President, we're waiting for the album."

@DrK74894817 wrote:

"You're a legend, big ups my guy! I'm a hip-hop guy but @FOCALISTIC is the only one who made me like Amapiano."

@MonikaA47832775 commented:

"Looks like you are having the best time here in Dubai."

@ThatoRea96 said:

"I'm really loving this for Foca."

The video has been viewed over 49 000 times since Foca posted it on social media.

Focalistic stops doing interviews with the media

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Focalistic has surprisingly decided that he's no longer doing interviews with the media. The Ke Star hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday, 27 July to drop the bombshell.

The musician, who is currently in Dubai, shared that he has stopped doing interviews because "everything gets taken out of context". He urged his fans to wait for his upcoming album Sghubu Ses Excellent 2 if they want to hear what he has to say.

The fuming Amapiano musician took to Twitter to announce his decision. Pitori Maradona wrote:

"I have stopped doing interviews because everything gets taken out of context and people enjoy making jokes more than making sense these days ... If you want to hear what I think ... wait for SGHUBU SES EXCELLENT 2."

