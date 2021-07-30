Tokyo Olympics: Tatjana Schoenmaker Wins Gold Medal and Smashes World Record

South African top swimmer and star Tatjana Schoenmaker has won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Not only that, but she also managed to smash a world record in the process, making Mzansi super proud

She beat the odds to win the title and South Africa is celebrating her wonderful achievement in the sport

Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa's first Olympic gold medallist for 2021, won the women's 200m breaststroke final on Friday, breaking a world record in the process.

Schoenmaker, who was swimming in lane 4, paced her race perfectly, sitting behind American Lilly King for the opening 100m before making her move over the final 100m. The 24-year-old delivered a faultless performance, touching the wall in 2:18:95 seconds.

Tatjana Schoenmaker has done the unthinkable and has won gold at the Olympics, bagging a World Record in the process. Image: Ian MacNicol

The previous world record, established in 2013 at the World Championships by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen, was 2:19:11, according to Sport24.

As per a report by EWN, Schoenmaker was second at the halfway point, trailing Lilly King, but overtook the American in the final two laps to win gold ahead of King and Annie Lazor.

With teammate Kaylene Corbett placing fifth, it was the first time two South African women competed in the same Olympic final since Sydney 2000.

Hopes were high for Schoenmaker and she delivered, making Mzansi incredibly proud in the process. Another medal is always a joy for the country and the young swimmer did the most to impress not only the country but the whole world.

Mzansi reacted to Tatjana Schoenmaker's breaking an Olympic record again

Briefly News previously reported that Tatjana Schoenmaker broke her second Olympic record of the Tokyo Games on Wednesday night, doing the most through the 200m breaststroke preliminaries in 2:19:16.

She was only five-hundredths of a second off the eight-year-old world record and when she saw her time on the results board, she delighted and then cried.

Mzansi social media users have been rejoicing about Schoenmaker breaking yet another record in the Tokyo Olympics and have praised her online. Schoenmaker has impressed so far in the Olympics and Mzansi was glad to see that she had even more up her sleeve.

