Stuart Baxter Promises Better Days as He Rebuilds Kaizer Chiefs Squad

Stuart Baxter says that he doesn't want to promise too many things but he's really working hard on rebuilding the team

Kaizer Chiefs has been without silverware for the last six seasons and fans are starting to get frustrated about that

According to Baxter, the situation is the same as when he first came in so he knows he's got some work to do

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was careful not to say the wrong thing in his latest press conference but says he's doing his best to rebuild. Baxter doesn't want to promise fans that they'll win trophies suddenly but says he's got some things up his sleeve for success.

Kaizer Chiefs have been without silverware for six years and the fans are starting to get impatient. The appointment of Gavin Hunt gave them some hope but things didn't go particularly well there either, resulting in his dismissal.

Stuart Baxter says that he doesn't want to make empty promises but he can say he's working on it. Image: MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP

Baxter was asked what the fans should expect in the upcoming season and he didn't beat around the bush about it.

"As a coach you’ve got to be very careful making hot air type of promises just to stir up enthusiasm‚" the coach said, according to SowetanLIVE.

“Kaizer Chiefs have not won anything for a long time. They have gotten close‚ but they’ve not won anything. When I first came it was the same sort of situation," he said.

The team has not won a major prize since his departure but they came within one win of doing so last season in the final of the CAF Champions League, according to The South African.

Stuart Baxter admitted that playing Khama Billiat in the final was a risk

Briefly News previously reported that following Kaizer Chiefs' 3-0 defeat to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final, head coach Stuart Baxter stated that his choice to bring Khama Billiat in was a gamble.

Baxter reacted to Happy Mashiane's red card on the stroke of half-time at the Mohamed V Stadium by taking Billiat off the bench at the start of the second half.

Pitso Mosimane's team, on the other hand, took advantage of the additional man and switched up their playing flair with incredible speed.

"It's a cup final, you can't go in and play 4-4-1 and only defend, so we went with a 4-3-2 and brought in Khama, which was a gamble really, because he's not played for so long," said Baxter according to News24.

