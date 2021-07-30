One proud Mzansi father has shared a photo of his child trying to play hide-and-seek but the tiny feet are visible under the table

The social media user pretends to be sad as he searches for the toddler and it's the sweetest thing

@JamesonC_M’s post via Twitter also attracted funny comments and Briefly News went to select hilarious reactions

Being a father brings all the joy to any man and one guy has shared some hilarious stories of his parenting journey. The guy took to social media to share a snap of his little one trying to trick him.

The child is playing hide-and-seek with the dad but the tiny feet can be easily spotted under the table. @JamesonC_M says sometimes he has to pretend as if he can’t see the joyful little kid. The post has attracted massive and funny reactions from fellow social media users.

South Africans are sharing their funny parenting stories. Image: @JamesonC_M/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Tinah_09 said:

“Once played hide-and-seek with some little humans, I called out one of their names and they answered.”

@Alfred8793 said:

“The problem I'm facing is that at night they wanna watch cartoons then in the morning I have to fight them to wake up and preparing for daycare.”

@MinieGodGave said:

“When I play hide and seek with my daughter, I would ask where is she? Pretending I can't see her and her response would be, 'I'm on this side'.”

@1Sihle said:

“I know a child that gave us multiple heart palpitations by just going off on her own when no one was watching. She would hide wherever she was and doze off. I will never forget.”

@MsKay said:

“My niece used to do that, girl will go inside the wardrobe without telling anyone that she wants to play hide and seek, then sleep. You will call her name forever without response, hahaha!”

@Makgotso4 said:

“Not my niece... that rascal will hide from you until you believe that she’s lost.”

@IamStoby said:

“Hahaha. Go look for her in the kitchen. You'll find her following you trying to give you a hint. Kids must fall Aay!”

@CRangataJ said:

“Big ups to parents who like kids. I had a clingy cat and found it another family. I can't imagine a child who wants your attention all the time.”

@MlamuliSA said:

“You are better. My daughter is at that age where she believed closing her eyes no one will see her.”

@Nsi_ndiso said:

“Come on guys you remind of this one, she'll hide behind the door and call out "Malume ngicashile".”

Source: Briefly.co.za