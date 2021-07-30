National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the South African Police Services has been unable to carry out the scope of their duties due to budget cuts

While Sitole admits that the police need better training to handle protests peacefully, he said there are certain laws that restrict police from doing so

Sitole stated that over years the Police Department has seen budget cuts of more than R15 billion that have resulted in a shortage of equipment

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole addressed members of Parliament on Thursday to answer questions about the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as well as address the state of the South African Police Services.

Sitole told members of Parliament that the SAPS faced a number of issues in the wake of the unrest. According to Mail & Guardian, he stated that the police are being handicapped by current laws as well as human rights prescripts, which have made it difficult for them to do their work.

He added that in future, SAPS would be training police officers to better handle protests peacefully without making use of maximum force on civilians, however, there needs to be a reform of the laws that make it difficult for the police to carry out their duties.

He also stated that the lack of trust in the police by the public has also affected the police.

“The current laws and human rights prescript — including public perceptions — are heavy on the police and are actually handicapping them from acting,” Sitole said.

Sitole also stated that budget cuts have contributed to the woes of the police force, stating that the police has to deal with budget cuts of more than R15 billion in the past years.

According to EWN, Sitole added that as it stands, SAPS only has five working helicopters nationally and some armoured vehicles are ineffective and this has been a problem for several years.

“We can’t fly more than five helicopters, nationally. I think in 2010, we could fly up to 14 in the air, and nine of that number is currently grounded," said Sitole.

