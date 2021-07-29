The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sithole's bid to overturn the Gauteng High Court's judgement

Sithole and his deputies were found to have been in breach of their duties by putting the ANC's interests above the country's

They were accused of impeding an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate by refusing to hand over documentation

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein has denied South African Police Services National Commissioner Khehla Sitole's appeal against a High Court ruling.

The Gauteng High Court found that Sitole and two other police officials had violated their duties and acted outside of the scope of their work as police officials. This judgement by the High Court could cost Sitole his job, according to a report by News24.

The Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the Gauteng High Court's judgement which found SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sitole and two deputies in breach of duty. Image: Jaco Marais

The judgement by the Supreme Court of Appeal was handed down on 30 June, however, it was not made public at the time of the ruling. This resulted in South African Police Services being led by an official who was found compromised during the riots that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, according to the Daily Maverick.

The Gauteng High Court found that Sitole, who was hired by former president Jacob Zuma in 2017, had placed the interests of the ANC over the interests of South Africa.

Sitole and his deputies, Francinah Vuma and Lebeoana Tsumani, impeded the investigation of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) by refusing to hand over vital documents that had information in connection to the R45 million “Nasrec grabber” saga.

Under Sitole, the police had procured an eavesdropping device ahead of ANC's 2017 Nasrec elective conference, stating that there was a threat, according to a report by News24.

“Rather than comply with their statutory duties as police officers willing to contribute to the investigation of crimes, they sought legal assistance and on this basis thwarted Ipid’s investigation,” read the Gauteng High Court's judgement.

The court stated the perceived threat at Nasrec had nothing to do with South Africa's safety.

