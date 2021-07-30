Pitso Mosimane Gives Kaizer Chiefs a Piece of Advice About CAF Champions League

Pitso Mosimane knows what it takes to win the CAF Champions League and gave some advice to Kaizer Chiefs about it

The coach thinks that the club needs to rebuild and think of what direction they want to go in order to win silverware

Patience is what it takes as well, according to Mosimane, and he thinks that Chiefs need to start implementing that in their plan

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has given some advice to Kaizer Chiefs if they want to win the CAF Champions League final. Mosimane's team recently beat AmaKhosi in the final and were clearly outplayed in the match.

Mosimane has advised Kaizer Chiefs to be patient if they want to bag the Champions League. He said that it takes a while to build a team that can challenge big titles.

Pitso Mosimane gave some advice to Kaizer Chiefs and the top guns on what to do to win the Champions League. Image: KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

"To make a team, it takes a long time. It took Al Ahly seven years to win the Champions League," said the coach according to iDiskiTimes.

He added that there needs to be serious introspection from the team's directors to decide what the next steps are to take from here.

The tactician went on to advise the Soweto heavyweights that they must have an identity and culture that they must adhere to in order to win according to Goal.

Chiefs finished eighth in the PSL last campaign and are preparing to compete for the title again next season. Mosimane and his Al Ahly team will be back in action on Thursday evening when they face Aswan SC in another Egyptian Premier League catch-up game.

Pitso Mosimane is looking to sign Kaizer Chiefs' Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Briefly News previously reported that it appears that Pitso Mosimane has his eyes set on a South African player as he's said before to the media. Mosimane apparently is looking to sign Kaizer Chiefs youngster Nkosingiphile Ngcobo to his impressive Ah Ahly side.

Before, there were rumours that Mosimane wanted to sign Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile from Mamelodi Sundowns but it has emerged that he doesn't want to step on anyone's toes.

Mosimane is still embroiled with a court case with Sundowns with the club demanding he pay R8 million. He has since said that he will not attempt to sign any Masandawana players because he doesn't want anyone to take him to court.

