Jamaica has taken gold, silver and bronze in the female 100 m sprint after Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson stunned the world

Elaine Thompson-Herah became the fastest woman alive after she smashed the Olympic record

Second and third place was only separated by two-hundredths of a second with Shericka Jackson setting a new personal best time for herself

Jamaica is famous for its Olympic bobsled team and for its prowess in athletics. The Jamaican females 100 m sprinters have stunned the world with their stunning performance.

They took gold, silver and bronze in the 100m sprint with Elaine Thompson setting a new Olympic record.

Elaine Thompson-Herah Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson took gold, silver and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo credit: @BleacherReport

Elaine Thompson-Herah took the gold, finishing the race in 10.61 seconds. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was hot on her heels with 10.74 seconds and Shericka Jackson was literally a couple of split seconds behind her at 10.76 seconds.

Jackson set her personal best time during the race. Elaine is now officially the second-fastest woman in history.

Fastest woman alive

The current world record for the female 100m sprint is held by Florence Griffith-Joyner which stands at 10.49 seconds.

Griffith-Joyner sadly passed away in 1998 which makes Elaine the fastest woman alive.

World reacts to Jamaica taking top three spots on the podium for the 100m

@EmmanuelAcho:

"There it is! Jamaica takes the Gold, Silver AND Bronze in the Women’s 100m at the #Olympics.

Elaine Thompson wins in 10.61 seconds, running an Olympic record. The 2nd fastest time EVER & becoming the fastest woman alive!

I told y’all, those Jamaicans are BOUT THAT ACTION!!"

@JamaicanLabrat:

"As the commentator said last night, Shelly is the greatest female sprinter and she didn't need the Gold to prove it. She set the standard as double Olympic champion and now Elaine has equalled it. I understand that Shelly is disappointed, but she is a legend."

Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold medal and smashes world record

Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa's first Olympic gold medallist for 2021, won the women's 200m breaststroke final on Friday, breaking a world record in the process.

Schoenmaker, who was swimming in lane 4, paced her race perfectly, sitting behind American Lilly King for the opening 100m before making her move over the final 100m. The 24-year-old delivered a faultless performance, touching the wall in 2:18:95 seconds.

