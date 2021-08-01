Naomi Campbell: Zuma’s Daughters Reply to Model With Their Own Letter

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughters have hit back at international supermodel Naomi Campbell

Campbell had written a scathing open letter addressed to Zuma about the state of South Africa

South Africans are divided over the letter and some people have celebrated Campbell while others have vocally opposed her

It appears to be turning into a war of open letters after former president Jacob Zuma's daughters replied to Campbell's letter to their father with one of their own.

Campbell had berated Zuma on the state of South Africa and that the country was not the same as she remembered.

Duduzille Zuma shared her sister's open letter in reply to Naomi Campbell. Photo credit: @DZumaSambudla

Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma shared her sister's letter on social media. Jabu Zuma wrote a lengthy reply to Campbell.

She accused Campbell of linking arms with "warlords and blood diamonds", in reference to Charles Taylor the former president of Liberia.

Campbell had criticised Zuma for not appearing before the Zondo Commission and Jabu took offence to that. She said that her dad has been calling for a fair trial and has always been willing to stand in front of a court.

Jabu repeated her dad's objections to the Zondo Commission and that he wanted Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself from the proceedings.

She also addressed the violent protests and claimed that they were simply caused by her dad's arrest but due to South Africans being hungry, impoverished, unemployed and tired of living in a country where they feel marginalised.

Social media users react to Zuma's daughter's reply to Naomi Campbell

@MulaudziTsi:

"Zuma appeared before Zondo and never said anything about conflict of interest

It's Zuma who brought the application for Zondo to recused himself BEFORE the Commission.

Why Zuma didn't go to court?

Zuma is not above the law. Zuma cant choose who must preside when he's testifying."

@SithaleKgaogelo:

"Naomi Campbell has spoken nothing but the truth. Zuma has been a CURSE in this country! Truth be told, I stan a queen, amandala!"

@MelissaNe10:

"Naomi Campbell has no clue that South Africans have long passed Madiba's fake democracy stage. SAns are now celebrating real heroes like Biko, Sobukwe & Hani while fighting real issues like landlessness, poverty & systematic discrimination."

