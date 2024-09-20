Oliver Stark's wife: is he married or dating? Inside '9-1-1' star's love life

Oliver Stark is a famous British actor best known for his role as Evan 'Buck' Buckley in FOX's First Responder drama 9-1-1. Besides his successful career, fans are curious to know if the British actor is married. So, who is Oliver Stark's wife?

Oliver Stark and Hannah Gottesman first met on Instagram, where Oliver had been stalking her. Photo: @hannahharlow_, @oliverstarkk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Oliver Stark has had a successful career, appearing in major films and shows such as Into the Badlands and Underworld: Bloodwars. However, little is known about his relationships. Let's find out if Oliver Stark is married.

Oliver Stark's profile summary

Full name Oliver Leon Jones Gender Male Date of birth June 27, 1991 Age 33 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 85 kilograms Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Hannah Gottesman Education Hendon School in Northwest London Profession Actor Social media Instagram Net worth $2 million (approx)

How old is Oliver Stark?

Oliver, whose real name is Oliver Leon Jones (age 33 years in 2024, was born on June 27, 1991, in London, England, United Kingdom.

Actor Oliver Stark at the Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest LA - "9-1-1" at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

Who is Oliver Stark's wife?

The 9-1-1 star has no wife and has never been married. However, he has been in a relationship with a renowned British actress, Hannah Harlow.

Who is Oliver Stark dating?

Hannah Gottesman (also known as Hannah Harlow) is a top actress and model who debuted in acting in 2016 when she guest-starred in one episode of NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 8, Episode 5). She has also been featured in the popular TV show Guardians of the Galaxy 2 as the Sovereign Chambermaid.

Is Oliver Stark married to Hannah Gottesman?

Oliver is not married. However, the Breaking Into the Badlands star is currently dating Hannah, and they live together in Los Angeles.

When did Oliver and Hannah start dating?

Oliver Stark has been dating his long-time girlfriend, Hannah Gottesman, since 2015. The pair first met on Instagram, where Oliver stalked and liked Hannah's photos.

Actors Hannah Gottesman and Oliver Stark at the "MindGamers: One Thousand Minds Connected Live" premiere at Regal LA Live Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Is Oliver Stark gay?

Despite effortlessly portraying a queer scene, the famous British star is not gay. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that he does not regret the bisexual kissing, saying,

I think there's a responsibility to tell the story the right way. And for me, it's a balancing act between telling a queer love story but also just telling a love story, and not always needing to focus on the fact that it is a queer story.

Where does Oliver Stark live now?

Oliver resides in Los Angeles, California. In an interview with Bello Mag, he revealed that he relocated to the United States from London after he felt he was not getting audition opportunities in the UK film industry.

I wasn't having many opportunities to audition back home, and I felt like my career was coming to a halt. So I came to the US to be a fresh face and start over.

The Breaking Into the Badlands star is currently dating Hannah, and they live together in Los Angeles. Photo: @hannahharlow_, @oliverstarkk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Oliver is a talented actor based in Los Angeles. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about his career and personal life;

Is Oliver Stark British?

Although he lives and works in America, Oliver Stark is of British nationality. He was born and raised in London, United Kingdom.

Is Oliver Stark single?

The British actor is not single. He is currently dating American actress and model Hannah Gottesman.

Oliver Stark at the "9-1-1" ABC premire event held at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Oliver Stark has no wife but has dated Hannah Gottesman (also known as Hannah Harlow). Oliver is a celebrated British actor famous for his roles in 9-1-1 on ABC and in AMC's martial arts-based drama Into the Badlands.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Coolidge's relationship history: All about her love life

Briefly.co.za published an article about Jennifer Coolidge, one of the best comedic actresses known for her roles in films like American Pie, Another Cinderella Story, and Legally Blonde.

After portraying Tanya in The White Lotus, fans have been curious about the actress's romantic life history. Discover Jennifer Coolidge's relationship history.

Source: Briefly News