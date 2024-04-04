Madison Beer's boyfriends: A look at her dating history

Madison Beer is an American singer and actress who became famous after Justin Bieber posted a link to one of her covers, she posted on YouTube. She is also known for her hit songs, including Reckless, Home To Another One, Selfish and Good in Goodbye. Besides her career in the entertainment industry, the singer has hit the headlines several times due to her relationships. Who are Madison's ex-boyfriends?

Madison Beer at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California (L). Madison at Catch LA in West Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Corine Solberg, Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Madison Beer was born in Jericho, New York, United States of America. She has been in the entertainment industry since 2012. She released her debut single, Melodies, in 2013 and has since released numerous songs such as Reckless and Selfish. Here is a look into Madison Beer's dating history.

Madison Beer’s profile summary

Full name Madison Elle Connell is Famous as Madison Beer Gender Female Date of birth 5 March 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Jericho, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 117 lbs (53 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Father Robert Beer Mother Tracie Beer Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Nick Austin Profession Recording artist, songwriter, producer, author Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

How old is Madison Beer?

The American recording artist is 25 years old as of 2024. She was born on 5 March 1999 in Jericho, New York, United States. Madison Beer's parents are Robert Beer, a real estate developer, and Tracie Beer, a former interior designer. Her parents divorced when she was seven. Madison has a younger brother named Ryder.

Fast five facts about Madison Beer. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Madison Beer's boyfriends' timeline

Since entering the spotlight, Madison Beer has been romantically linked to numerous notable personalities in the entertainment industry. Below is a look at Madison Beer's relationships.

Jack Gilinsky (2015–2017)

Jack Gilinsky of Jack & Jack visits the Young Hollywood Studio on 4 October 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mary Clavering (Modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jack Gilinsky is an American singer. He is part of the pop duo Jack & Jack alongside childhood best friend Jack Johnson. Jack and Madison were in a romantic relationship during their teenage years. The two met Nash Grier at a party and soon began dating. Madison Beer and Jack Gilinsky parted ways in 2017 after Beer reportedly accused Jack of verbally abusing her.

An audio recording surfaced of their argument during a party. Jack stated in a tweet that has since been deleted that the video was from a year before its release. Madison countered by urging individuals to voice their grievances when they experience mistreatment. She expressed this sentiment in a post that has now been deleted.

If someone is mistreating you in ANY way, please speak up. It is NEVER okay, and I was blinded by love and much too afraid to come out and say anything in fear I would be broken up with or not taken seriously by someone I told. SPEAK UP

Brooklyn Beckham (2017)

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham at Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Celebration presented by Facebook Gaming on 11 August 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham is a British socialite and former model. He is the eldest son of retired footballer David Beckham and fashion designer and former singer Victoria Beckham. Madison Beer and Brooklyn Beckham speculated dating rumours in 2017 after they were sported packing on the PDA in Los Angeles at a concert.

Before that, during an interview with the BUILD Series, Madison claimed they were best friends and maybe crushing on each other.

Zack Bia (2018–2019)

Zack Bia at SeatGeek Stadium on 25 June 2023 in Bridgeview, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zac Bia is an American DJ, record executive, record producer, socialite, and club promoter. Madison Beer and Zack Bia reportedly had a romantic relationship between 2018 and 2019. The former partners had an on-and-off relationship that eventually ended in March 2019.

What happened to Madison Beer and Zack Bia? The hip-hop singer confirmed their breakup via a Twitter post. She tweeted, 'Single Madison thrives'.

David Dobrik (2020)

David Dobrik at the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on 12 June 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dávid Julián Dobrík is also one of Madison Beer’s exes. He is a popular social media personality and podcaster. He first came into the spotlight on the video-sharing platform Vine before starting his vlog on YouTube in 2015. Madison and David were romantically involved in 2020.

The two speculated dating rumours after David shared a photo of them holding each other. Beer was often spotted together in various public events and David’s videos. The singer was featured on the YouTuber's podcast VIEWS in February 2021, where they talked about their relationship.

It sparked speculation about a potential link between them. Nevertheless, both individuals denied ever having been in a romantic relationship.

Nick Austin (July 2020–Present)

Nick Austin outdoors (L). Nick Austin inside an airplane (R). Photo: @daviddobrik on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Madison Beer dating? The American singer is dating Nick Austin, an American TikTok star and social media influencer. Nick Austin and Madison Beer began dating in July 2020. However, they confirmed their relationship in March 2021 after Austin wrote a message wishing Beer a happy birthday.

In March 2021, during an interview with Zack Sang Show, Beer said that she decided to keep their relationship away from the public eye. She said:

I've just chosen to not to talk about it publicly because I feel like it's been going great offline, and I would like to keep it that way. It's you know, it just complicates it all the time, and I feel like me and said individual are very happy offline.

In a July 2022 video featuring Austin, Madison disclosed that they had separated briefly in October 2020. Additionally, she mentioned that they commemorate their anniversary on July 30th.

In a February 2023 interview with InStyle, the singer made the following statement regarding the relationship:

I'm super happy within my relationship, and I feel really safe and I feel like I'm with someone I consider my best friend, which is very important.

Who was Madison Beer's first boyfriend?

The hip-hop star’s first boyfriend was her fellow singer, Jack Gilinsky. The two were in a romantic relationship during their teenage years.

Are Nick and Madison still together?

Nick and Beer have been dating since July 2020. The pair have kept their relationship private.

The two were romantically linked in 2017 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles at a concert. However, Madison later claimed that they were only best friends.

Madison Beer is an American singer and actress widely recognised for her numerous hit songs, including Reckless, Good In Goodbye and All Day And Night. She has hit the headlines multiple times, not only for his career success but also for his romantic relationships. As of 2024, Madison Beer’s boyfriends’ list shows she has been romantically linked with around five men.

