Pretoria side SuperSport United could make a late move for Samir Nurkovic before the transfer window slams shut

The Serbian striker is an option for Gavin Hunt's side following his release from PSL rival TS Galaxy

Local football fans supported the move on social media, saying Hunt and Burkovic could be a lethal combination at SuperSport

Forward Samir Nurkovic could be SuperSport United at the end of the transfer window on Friday, 20 September 2024.

Coach Gavin Hunt said the Pretoria club needs a new striker after top scorer Bradley Grobler picked up a lengthy injury before the start of the new season.

Free agent Samir Nurkovic is being assessed by SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt. Image: SuperSportFC and TSGALAXYFC.

Source: Twitter

The Serbian striker has attracted interest from several PSL clubs after recently leaving TS Galaxy as a free agent.

Gavin Hunt wants a new striker

Watch Hunt speak about possibly signing Nurkovic in the video below:

According to FARPost, Hunt said the club needs a new striker, making Nurkovic one of their top targets.

Hunt said:

"He is a big option for us if he becomes available. We are struggling upfront and playing midfield players up there, so it is a problem for us."

Fans want Nurkovic at SuperSport

Local football fans said on social media that a move to SuperSport would be best for Nurkovic, who previously played for Hunt when the pair was both at Kaizer Chiefs in 2020.

Cordial King backs the move:

"He's a brilliant striker; I don't see why not."

Phimi MrWyzfella says it will be good for Nurkovic:

"Hunt will use him well."

Lawrence Kby says it is a perfect match:

"He will fit well with Gavin Hunt's style of play."

Meliwethu Moyo Siphiwokuhle Moyo suggested another option:

"He can fit well at Pirates, especially in Caf games."

Zakes Mapoyi says Chiefs should sign the player:

"Kaizer Chiefs needs a quality striker."

SuperSport United needs reinforcements

As Briefly News reported, SuperSport United's assistant coach, Andre Arendse, said the club will be looking to sign new players after key players are injured.

Top scorer Bradley Grobler and midfielder Grant Margeman are ruled out for months, leaving SuperSport to search the market.

