Good Karma: Grateful Lady Promises to Help Lady Who Saved Her Life

Kerry Katz helped Fish Newmarch when she needed it most, they were strangers at the time

Fish needed life-saving surgery and Kerry dropped everything to help her, even taking a month off work

Tragically, Kerry lost everything in the recent violent unrest that swept across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Fish set up a Back-A-Buddy campaign for Kerry

Kerry Katz is an amazing person who is always going above and beyond for those around. She even helps complete strangers and does not expect anything in return.

She had met Fish Newmarch through their homeschooling community and when disaster struck Kerry stepped in to help.

Fish Newmarch wanted to return Kerry Katz's kindness with a back-a-buddy campaign. Photo credit: Fish Newmarch, Kerry Katz

Fish needed life-saving surgery and needed to raise a large amount of money. Without hesitation, Kerry stepped in to help. Kerry held a market at her house and raised R10 000 for Fish.

"Kerry came to my aid when I needed surgery to save my life" Fish said.

She also took a month off work to help collect, clean and price donated goods.

Tragedy strikes Kerry and she loses everything

Recently, Kerry lost everything in the violent unrest when her storage unit was burned down. She ran her business out of that unit making and selling beautiful paintings, crocheted toys and hand-made gifts.

"My children were learning to weld, make knives and jewelry and do amazing woodwork. It's how they earned their pocket money. I'm devastated that their time in the garage with their Dad is over!" Kerry said.

Kerry's husband, Jonathan, had also used the storage unit to store his knife making equipment that he used to generate a second income by giving lessons. The value of the property that was lost is approximately R800 000.

Fish returns the favour

Unbeknownst to Kerry, Fish had planned on helping Kerry out after she learned about what had happened. She launched a Back-A-Buddy for Kerry to help raise funds for her to recover.

Kerry and her husband were not wealthy and tragically were under-insured, as were many South Africans. When the violent protests swept KZN they were among the many that lost a great deal.

If you want to help Kerry, you can donate to her Back-A-Buddy campaign and help Kerry help more people.

Judah, Kerry's son helps to rehabilitate animals and currently has 5 birds, 3 dogs, a cat, 3 snakes, a bearded dragon, a turtle and a 2m long iguana in his care.

