Gerard Butler Sues Producers of Olympus Has Fallen Movie for R130 Million

Gerard Butler filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles demanding R130 million from the Olympus Has Fallen creators

The thespian's lawsuit noted the money is part of the 2013 film's profit with claims the producers undervalued the receipts by millions

The star also noted in his suit that another R115 million, given to the studio execs, was not reported

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler is suing the movie Olympus Has Fallen producers and parent companies Nu Image and Millennium Films.

Gerard Butler is looking to earn from the film's profits. Photo: gerardbutler.

Source: Instagram

According to New York Post, the thespian filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, July 30, claiming he is owed about R130 million in back end compensations.

This is supposed to be part of the 2013 film's profits and claims that the producers had undervalued domestic and foreign receipts by millions of dollars.

According to Butler's suit, it claims another R115 million that went into the studio executives was not reported.

The suit also mentioned a breach of contract was made, breach of the implied covenant of good faith, fair dealing, fraud and intentional interference with contracts was made.

The Olympus Has Fallen film saw Butler play Mike Banning, a Secret Service agent tasked with saving the president after a White House terrorist invasion.

It also saw the birth of two more films, London Has Fallen, and Angel Has Fallen.

The complaint stated that producers have made millions from the movie but refuse to pay Butler a sum of the profits promised to him by the parties' agreement.

