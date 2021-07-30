Rick Ross is only thinking of getting himself a driver's licence now after buying a fleet of 100 classic and luxurious vehicles

According to reports, the US hip-hop mogul has shared that he's now in the process of filling all the paperwork in order to get a driver's licence

Social media users were surprised that the wealthy rapper has no licence while some said he doesn't need to get one because his drivers drive him around

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Rick Ross owns a total of 100 cars but he has no driver's licence. The hip-hop mogul owns a fleet of classic and luxurious whips but he can't legally drive them because he doesn't have a licence permitting him to do so.

The US rapper's fans were shook when they saw a video of their fave on social media admitting that he has 100 rides but he is still working on getting his licence.

Rick Ross owns 100 classic & luxurious cars but has no driver's license. Image: @richforever

Source: Instagram

In the clip doing the rounds on Twitter, Rozay shares that he now wants to push his posh whips hence he wants to get his driver's licence. According to XXL, the star says in the clip:

"You own 100 cars and don't have a driver's licence. But more importantly, I'm filling everything for my driver's licence."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to the news. Check out some of their comments below:

@SoaadHossain said:

"That would actually be me if I had that Rozay level money lmao."

@DanielVitex wrote:

"No need to get one, bosses don't need to drive they are driven."

@austinmcgrady commented:

"How you create Maybach Music but don’t have no licence."

@lASTKINGMOLINO said:

"Rick Ross has a licence, this is cap."

@thegamechangerl wrote:

"That's why he's the boss."

@frankandbanks added:

"Some of y’all got a licence and no car."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

House of Zwide star Khaya Dladla buys himself a luxurious whip

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that House Of Zwide star Khaya Dladla has bought himself a brand new ride. The star reportedly bought himself a luxurious BMW.

The former Uzalo actor took to social media to show off the brand new whip. According to reports, the star flew from Joburg to Durban to collect his new car from Ballito, north of Durban.

Khaya is popularly known as GC in Mzansi - a role he slayed in the popular SABC 1 show, Uzalo. He has worked hard since making a name for himself in the telenovela. He has also appeared on other big Mzansi productions such as eHostela.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za