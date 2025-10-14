Global site navigation

“Bless Her Heart”: School Learner’s Celine Dion Rendition Goes Viral, Moves South Africa
People

“Bless Her Heart”: School Learner’s Celine Dion Rendition Goes Viral, Moves South Africa

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A young learner from Uganda’s Smiling Star Junior School captivated the internet with her powerful and effortless rendition of Celine Dion’s classic hit, "The Power of Love"
  • The viral TikTok video garnered millions of views, sparking international calls for her talent to be recognised
  • Viewers were impressed by her vocal prowess and stage presence, with many hoping the video would reach Celine Dion herself

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

The girl's video reached 5 million views and thousands of compliments from impressed social media users
A young girl from Uganda was filmed singing a classic R&B song, and her video went viral. Image: @smiling.star.jun.buloba
Source: TikTok

A young Ugandan learner became an overnight sensation after her incredible vocal performance of a Celine Dion classic took TikTok by storm.

The video, shared by @smiling.star.jun.buloba, captivated millions and ignited a global call for her talent to be nurtured and for Celine Dion to see the young girl.

The viral clip shared by TikTok user @smiling.star.jun.buloba featured a schoolgirl, Nalule Gabi, with striking, model-like features, effortlessly singing Celine Dion's iconic hit, "The Power of Love." In a full school uniform, the learner from Smiling Star Junior School, located in Kalambi Buloba, 10 miles from Kampala, Uganda, belted out the challenging tune with remarkable ease.

Read also

"The pressure is insane": SA chimes in as Grade 12 learner arrives at matric dance in private jet

The learner sings Celine Dion's hit

She flawlessly navigated the parts of the song that required a high vocal range, showcasing a natural gift that belied her young age. Her performance was beautifully accompanied by the school band, adding a professional touch to the heartwarming display.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Others called for viewers to circulate the clip until the award-winning singer sees the it
Social media users were impressed by the young lady's talent and called her a star in the making. Image: Solskin
Source: Getty Images

SA's impressed by the girl's talent

The clip garnered 5.3M views, 544K likes, and 28K comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the young girl’s talent. Many viewers were quick to beg for her to be supported and wished for her to have opportunities in places like America, where they believed her talent as a singer would flourish.

The sentiment was strong: this was a voice that deserved to be heard on a grander stage. Some urged others to circulate the clip until it reached Celine Dion herself, hoping for a momentous recognition of the young talent. Others noted the young girl’s unassuming beauty and natural talent, expressing heartfelt wishes for God's protection over her life as she navigated her burgeoning popularity.

Read also

Stephanie Sandows celebrated late father 1 year after his passing, Hungani Ndlovu joins family hike

User @Cindylipstokiss said:

"Golden voice! Please support her to go to America."

User @NELSON 🇯🇲OFFICIAL shared:

"May her future shine so brighter ✨️🙏."

User @Princenoah added:

"Celine Dion must see this, please."

User @Royalslowjam commented:

"The instrument is not really good, but her voice is so powerful and deserves to be in the studio 🥰."

User @Quodwo Wrondy said:

"Those of us watching it today, may the Heavenly Father answer all that we’ve been praying for 👏🏻."

User @PatB added:

"She's got no idea how good she really sounds, so innocent. Bless her heart ❤."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News school-related articles

Read also

"Sounds like a Disney character": Nara Smith's baby name for 4th child stuns the internet

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: