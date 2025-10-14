A young learner from Uganda’s Smiling Star Junior School captivated the internet with her powerful and effortless rendition of Celine Dion’s classic hit, "The Power of Love"

The viral TikTok video garnered millions of views, sparking international calls for her talent to be recognised

Viewers were impressed by her vocal prowess and stage presence, with many hoping the video would reach Celine Dion herself

A young girl from Uganda was filmed singing a classic R&B song, and her video went viral. Image: @smiling.star.jun.buloba

A young Ugandan learner became an overnight sensation after her incredible vocal performance of a Celine Dion classic took TikTok by storm.

The video, shared by @smiling.star.jun.buloba, captivated millions and ignited a global call for her talent to be nurtured and for Celine Dion to see the young girl.

The viral clip shared by TikTok user @smiling.star.jun.buloba featured a schoolgirl, Nalule Gabi, with striking, model-like features, effortlessly singing Celine Dion's iconic hit, "The Power of Love." In a full school uniform, the learner from Smiling Star Junior School, located in Kalambi Buloba, 10 miles from Kampala, Uganda, belted out the challenging tune with remarkable ease.

The learner sings Celine Dion's hit

She flawlessly navigated the parts of the song that required a high vocal range, showcasing a natural gift that belied her young age. Her performance was beautifully accompanied by the school band, adding a professional touch to the heartwarming display.

Social media users were impressed by the young lady's talent and called her a star in the making. Image: Solskin

SA's impressed by the girl's talent

The clip garnered 5.3M views, 544K likes, and 28K comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the young girl’s talent. Many viewers were quick to beg for her to be supported and wished for her to have opportunities in places like America, where they believed her talent as a singer would flourish.

The sentiment was strong: this was a voice that deserved to be heard on a grander stage. Some urged others to circulate the clip until it reached Celine Dion herself, hoping for a momentous recognition of the young talent. Others noted the young girl’s unassuming beauty and natural talent, expressing heartfelt wishes for God's protection over her life as she navigated her burgeoning popularity.

User @Cindylipstokiss said:

"Golden voice! Please support her to go to America."

User @NELSON 🇯🇲OFFICIAL shared:

"May her future shine so brighter ✨️🙏."

User @Princenoah added:

"Celine Dion must see this, please."

User @Royalslowjam commented:

"The instrument is not really good, but her voice is so powerful and deserves to be in the studio 🥰."

User @Quodwo Wrondy said:

"Those of us watching it today, may the Heavenly Father answer all that we’ve been praying for 👏🏻."

User @PatB added:

"She's got no idea how good she really sounds, so innocent. Bless her heart ❤."

Watch the TikTok video below:

