“The Black Version of Nara Smith”: Woman in Indonesia Makes Her Own Afro Comb, SA Impressed
- A young woman living in Indonesia went viral after documenting the creative process of crafting her afro comb, as she was unable to find one locally
- The highly creative video was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and praise for her impressive do-it-yourself (DIY) skills
- Social media users were stunned by her talent, with many humorously calling her their very own Nara Smith and praising her craftsmanship
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A woman's resourcefulness and determination to get her beautiful, natural hair combed and to reconnect with her cultural heritage captivated social media users worldwide.
The inspiring clip, shared by TikTok user @nzilamiyoba, was met with widespread admiration and strong encouragement from social media users who praised her creativity.
The video showcases TikTok user @nzilamiyoba's journey to create the essential hair tool. She began by carefully drawing the desired comb pattern onto a piece of wood, using a pencil and a ruler. She then used a large electronic cutter to carefully cut through the complex pattern. Once the shape was complete, she used sandpaper to ensure the wood was perfectly smooth before applying a layer of gloss to give it a shiny finish and enhance the wood grain.
A South African learner shared a detailed R7,290 matric dance outfit breakdown, sparking admiration and debate
The young woman crafts her own comb
Throughout the crafting process, she used the moment to share the profound history of the afro comb. She noted that it was not merely a hair tool but a powerful symbol of Black pride and a crucial part of Black history, with origins tracing back hundreds of years to Africa. She emphasised that historically, these combs were skillfully carved from materials like wood, bone, and even ivory. Her act of creating the comb underscored its significance as a cultural identity item.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
SA acknowledges the woman's creativity
The viral clip garnered massive views and comments from social media users who praised her talent and creativity. Many praised her impressive DIY capabilities, affectionately calling her their 'very own Nara Smith,' a nod to another popular online content creator known for her elaborate homemade creations. Some viewers called her creative, noting that her hands are blessed. The comments section also saw a humorous turn. Users, impressed by her ability to manifest a cultural item, jokingly asked her to use her skills to make them different things. Their wish list included everything from husbands, money, matric certificates and even iPhone 17s.
User @KellyThomas🇿🇦🇿🇼🇲🇼 said:
"Our own Nara Smith 😅."
User @Ratie Moseki joked:
"I need a husband tomorrow. Can you please take matters into your hands? 🥺🥺
User @Fay M shared:
"So creative."
User @Anirlly added:
"Black version of Nara Smith ❤."
User @Purple wink pleaded:
"Please come help me build my beauty salon equipment from scratch, because I can’t afford anything on the market 🥺."
User @✦ 𝓜𝓪𝓷𝓭𝔂✦ teased:
"Can you make a boyfriend from scratch, please 🥺."
User @Kefi_lwe🎀 commented:
"I love how creative you are💚. I can never tell what your next project will be; you always surprise me. Keep it up, I love your content🎊."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about creativity
- A female farmer and her team saved her chilli farm from perishing with recycled 2-litre cool drink bottles, which they collected from her village.
- An Afrikaans-speaking man showcased his impressive two-in-one pap and wors meal invention, along with its preparation, shocking many social media users.
- A group of Grade 12 creative learners stunned the internet with out-of-this-world prom outfits and sleek dance moves, dancing to a classic banger.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za