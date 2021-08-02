Ice T's Wife Coco Austin Defends Herself For Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter

Actress Coco Austin still breastfeeds her five-year-old daughter Chanel and she is proud of it

According to her, the child should continue enjoying the nourishment until she outgrows it willingly

In her opinion, breastfeeding is more of a comfortable thing and she is happy to continue giving it to the little girl

Coco Austin, the wife of American rapper Ice T has defended her decision to continue breastfeeding their five-year-old daughter Chanel.

According to her, Chanel is grown enough to eat steak and hamburgers, but that does not mean she can still enjoy breastmilk, what she calls "a little snack every now and then."

Bonding Moment

The actress explained that she sees no need to take breastmilk from her daughter when she still enjoys it.

That said, she revealed that her plan is to continue doing it until the little girl stops asking then she will stop, but she isn't just going to say no.

"It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child," Coco told US Weekly.

Her decision to keep the girl on breastmilk for such an extended period could be attributed to the fact that the 42-year-old had a difficult time breastfeeding the first week after her daughter was born.

She disclosed that it was such a tough time she almost gave up but her family prevailed upon her to hold on longer.

"They told me I don't want to miss this special moment with my child; healthwise and bond-wise. I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants it," she said, as reported by Daily Mail.

In Coco's opinion, breastfeeding is more of a comfort thing and she is happy about the whole thing because she will feel sad the day the five-year-old outgrows it.

According to Toofab, Coco believes there will come a time when the young girl will feel the need to stop without being forced.

"She’s going to go through a time in her life where she’s like, ‘Okay, I got this mom, I don’t need you," she said.

