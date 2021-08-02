Zola 7 Confirms He's Not Well Following Malicious Death Hoax

Zola 7 has opened up about his sickness following the rumours of his death that trended online recently

The media personality shared that he suffers from epilepsy and that he was diagnosed with the condition about three years ago

According to media reports, the Kwaito legend expressed that the longest he has passed out was for t days

Zola 7 has opened up about the state of his health. The star confirmed that he is not well after malicious rumours of his death circulated on social media recently.

The legendary Kwaito artist shared that he faints most of the time but he is not dead. Speaking to a local publication, the Umdlwembe hitmaker reiterated that that he is alive.

Zola 7 has confirmed that he's not well following the malicious death hoax. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

The TV presenter told the Daily Sun that he suffers from epilepsy. According to SAHipHopMag, Mzolisto told the Daily Sun that the longest he has passed out due to his condition was for two days. He shared that he was diagnosed with the chronic disease three years ago.

Zola 7 chats with MacG about his health

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that Zola 7 has opened up about his health. The star was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG. During the episode, they chatted about Zola's music, kids, health and his weight loss.

Zola mentioned that he used to wear size 42 clothes but because of his ill health he has dropped to size 32. The musician shared that he was "extremely sick" in 2020.

The TV presenter shared that during his battle with his sickness, he lost weight "naturally".

"I was extremely sick, I was home. I was shaking, I was sweating."

The star mentioned that he couldn't eat during his battle with his sickness. Zola said he used a lot of natural medication at the time. Mzolisto added that he was also quite sick at the time he recorded Bonginkosi with Cassper Nyovest.

