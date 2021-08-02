Halala: Nota Baloyi and Singer Berita Celebrate Their Anniversary

Nota Baloyi and his wifey Berita celebrated their anniversary on social media a few days ago

The opinionated music executive shared a snap of himself and the songstress during their 1st anniversary a few days ago

Nota and Berita went public with their relationship after Kwesta's former manager paid lobola for his sweetheart

Nota Baloyi took to social media a few days ago to share that he and his bae Berita were celebrating their wedding anniversary.

The music exec, who is rapper Kwesta's former manager, posted a cute snap of himself and the singer on his timeline.

Nota Baloyi and Singer Berita celebrated their anniversary a few days ago. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

The opinionated media personality wished both of them a happy anniversary on last Monday, 26 July. He captioned his Instagram post:

"Happy Anniversary to the babies… The July 26th love movement!"

According to TshisaLIVE, the couple revealed that they were an item after Nota paid lobola for the musician in July last year. The couple's fans and friends took to Nota's comment section to wish them a happy anniversary. Check out some of the comments below:

Kid X said:

"Blessings to you both."

unborn_design wrote:

"Your wife is an angel, never forget that. She’s the most amazing person in our music industry in fact in life. She’s a queen of royal descendant."

lebzaaa commented:

"Happy Anniversary fam."

irunsmokey said:

"Happy Anniversary to the Baloyis."

harvey_gsa wrote:

"Happy anniversary bafo, it's been a while."

mondliart added:

"Wishing you a happy anniversary Nota, here's to many more years mfwethu. Stay blessed."

