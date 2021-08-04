DA Wants EFF March Against the Indian Community in Phoenix Stopped

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhusien has written to the South Africa Human Rights Commission to stop the EFF's march to Phoenix

The Economic Freedom Fighters announced that the party would be marching to Phoenix in response to the murders that took place in the suburb

The DA has called the march racially motivated and says it has the potential of beginning a racial war in the already traumatised community

On Thursday, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal are scheduled to march to Phoenix where 36 people were killed.

According to The Witness, the EFF plans to protest against the Indian community which they declared as racist over the brutal murders that took place during the unrest last month.

The EFF plans to protest to Phoenix against the Indian community in response to the brutal murders that took place during the unrest last month. Image: Phill Magakoe

"We call for the immediate arrest of all those racist murderers and the confiscation of all illegal firearms in Phoenix," said the EFF.

DA asks the South African Human Rights Commission to halt EFF march to Phoenix

Democratic Alliance party leader John Steenhuisen has approached the South African Human Rights Commission in an effort to have the march to Phoenix scheduled on Thursday by the EFF stopped.

The South African reports that Steenhuisen wrote to the SAHRC stating that the EFF's march is merely racial baiting. He added that the march was also a ploy to gain political points by the party.

“The EFF thrives on racial division and so it is very much in the party’s interest to fan the flames of localised incidents of racial tension where they exist,” said Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen further stated Phoenix's communities are currently vulnerable as the riots have already claimed many lives and livelihoods of many people. He said the communities are traumatised and the last thing they need is the EFF's march.

Steenhuisen went on to say that if the EFF's march to Phoenix is not stopped, it could result in a racial war.

“It is imperative that this is stopped before it turns into a full-blown race war," wrote Steenhuisen.

