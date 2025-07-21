An eyewitness has explained how and why reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu allegedly killed her uncle, identified only as Linda

The eyewitness said Wandi Ndlovu and her sisters allegedly murdered their mother's brother in retaliation for something he'd done earlier

Netizens reacted strongly to the eyewitness account, with some questioning her version of events

Wandi Ndlovu’s aunt shared how Wandi Ndlovu allegedly murdered her uncle. Image: wandi_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

An aunt has shared details on how and why reality TV star and adult content creator Wandi Ndlovu and her sisters allegedly murdered their uncle. Wandi Ndlovu trended on social media following reports that she and her cousins had been arrested in connection with the death of her mother’s brother, only identified as Linda.

According to a report, the police have released one of Wandi’s sisters, who is in Grade 11, because she is a minor. Wandi Ndlovu’s aunt, her mother’s sister, who allegedly witnessed the incident, shared more details in a now-viral leaked audio.

Wandi Ndlovu's aunt spills on uncle's murder

According to the eyewitness account, the murder happened on Friday, 18 July 2025, from around midnight to 3 AM. Wandi Ndlovu’s mother confronted the uncle for making noise while playing music from his backroom and asked him to turn the volume down.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The confrontation turned physical, and the uncle allegedly hit Wandi Ndlovu’s mother on the head with a golf stick. The mother then went back inside the house with her head bleeding, prompting Wandi Ndlovu, who recently relocated from Nigeria, her sister Ntombifuthi, and their Grade 11 sister to confront their uncle.

It was during the confrontation that one of them stabbed the uncle. While he was bleeding, they left him out in the cold until he passed away. The aunt claims that the stab wounds weren’t the cause of death, but the uncle died from hypothermia due to the cold weather.

“When the kids saw she was bleeding on her head and she was weak, the kids went and asked why he had hit their mother. He was stabbed three times,” she said before adding, “He wasn’t killed by the wounds, but because he was out in the cold. We were scared to put him inside the house.”

Listen to the audio below:

Netizens react after aunt exposes Wandi Ndlovu in leaked audio

After BuzzLifeNews shared the audio of the aunt narrating details of how Wandi Ndlovu and her sisters murdered their uncle, netizens shared their thoughts in the comments section. Some speculated why the star, who spent some time in Nigeria, allegedly murdered the uncle, while others analysed the aunt’s account.

Here are some of the reactions:

@tumimashabela speculated:

“Nigerians, cult, and human sacrifices will be the end of South African women seeking a soft life. She comes back home, cousin dies, days later, uncle dies. What did she get herself into, in the name of soft life?”

@LordFarqu44d argued:

“If they didn’t stab him, he wouldn’t be outside to freeze, so what is she saying? Almost as if she’s putting the stabbing aside when it’s the main cause of his death, since she says he bled out on the ground and lost a lot of blood? Hayi. She’s withholding a lot of information.”

@siyanda_20203 suggested:

“Whoever is speaking here should be arrested.”

@rholm_charlene asked:

“Did she say, they didn’t help him because they were scared🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️?”

@CFMusemwa said:

“She’s lying.”

Wandi Ndlovu’s aunt exposed how and why she allegedly killed her uncle/ Image: wandi_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Summer Walker disses Wandi Ndlovu's BBL

Before this arrest, Wandi Ndlovu had hogged headlines after US musician Summer Walker dissed her surgically enhanced physique as reported by Briefly News.

American singer Summer Walker posted a meme of Wandi Ndlovu's body after people photoshopped chicken drumsticks.

Summer Walker addressed the backlash she received. Netizens reacted to a video she posted on her Instagram stories, while some felt like she could have apologised

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News