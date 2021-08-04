Young Woman Inspires with Her Career as a Sub-Contractor: #GirlPower

A local woman has headed online sharing the good news of her new job as a sub-contractor

The working girl is the youngest and one of only a few women at her job but is certainly breaking down barriers for all women

Locals took to the comments section to congratulate the youngster on her new role on the construction site

A local woman has inspired Mzansi with her career choice, heading online to flaunt a few pics of herself at a construction site. The impressive sub-contractor is the youngest on her job site and one of only two females employed by the company.

This woman is a sub-contractor at a local building site and is definitely serving some serious #GirlPower. Image: @Bubblezz_p/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The working queen @Bubblezz_p headed online to share the good news and is definitely breaking down gender stereotypes while she's at it.

"Officially the youngest sub-contractor on this site. 1 of 2 females on this site. Director of SYNT (Pty)Ltd. It can only be God," she captioned the inspiring post.

Looking ever so radiant, the stunner smiles for the camera near a newly constructed building. She also shared a very cute snap of her company access card.

Local social media users went straight to the comments section and wished our working girl well in her new career endeavour.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Basetsana_Pule said:

"This is such good news. Well done!"

@CulpritEnter said:

"Ngena la."

@keikantse_s said:

"I’m so proud of you my love. You deserve every good thing coming your way."

@sabelotrev said:

"Ntwana yam, congratulations."

@thokon12 said:

"Congratulations!! Keep rising and shining like the brightest Glowing star."

@Kmanzini_ said:

"And it’s just the beginning."

