Brylon Petersen is looking to make the most out of his time at Maritzburg United as he joins the club once again

The young goalkeeper played for Kaizer Chiefs but wasn't getting enough game time, playing in only the reserve league

Petersen is ready for the challenge and wants to make the most out of his time with Ernst Middendorp once again

After parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United has confirmed the acquisition of Brylon Petersen. Amakhosi dropped seven players ahead of the 2021/22 season, including the potential goalie.

Petersen has now found a new home at Maritzburg United and he will be looking to make his PSL debut there. The club released a statement about Peterson joining their ranks. It read:

"Welcome, Brylon Petersen. The club is delighted to announce the acquisition of Brylon who joins from Kaizer Chiefs on a permanent deal."

Petersen played for Chiefs twice, although he struggled to get playing time with the main squad and was mostly played in the PSL reserve league, the DStv Diski Challenge, according to Goal.

Petersen, who was born in Pietermaritzburg, will be joining Maritzburg for the second time and it will be the third time he has worked with head coach Ernst Middendorp.

“It feels the same, but with a different aspect now because I am pushing to play, pushing to win a place in the team. It’s a bit different, but the general atmosphere is the same," said Petersen according to the club's website.

