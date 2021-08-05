Thomas Tuchel has stated clearly that he is not interested in talking about Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku

The Belgium international has been linked with a return to Chelsea and has also told Inter chiefs to let him leave

Last season, Inter Milan won the League title under Antonio Conte in which Romelu Lukaku was superb

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thomas Tuchel who is the gaffer of reigning European champions Chelsea has excused himself from the talks going around about Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku moving to the Blues.

Romelu Lukaku is no doubt one of the best strikers in the world considering his achievement so far in the game of soccer most especially last season that he helped Inter Milan to win the League title.

Joining Inter Milan from Premier League side Manchester United, coach Antonio Conte gave Romelu Lukaku the chance to show himself in Italy, and the Belgian was impressive.

Romelu Lukaku in action for Inter Milan. Photo by Mattia Ozbot

Source: UGC

Lukaku's brilliant performances last season for Inter Milan made him a target for Chelsea and some other big clubs in Europe who are looking for sharp striker.

According to the report on GOAL, Thomas Tuchel explained that Chelsea is a club that every good players will want to join and play for.

Thomas Tuchel's reaction

“I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation.

“You can imagine a lot of players want to come and join but we will not talk about that.

“The board isn't offering players, that's not how it works. We talk to the board about players, have our own opinions.''

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In another report by Sky Sports, Romelu Lukaku has told Inter Milan chiefs to accept Chelsea's offer for him as the Belgian is interested in making a return to Stamford Bridge.

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Chelsea rekindled their interest in re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan after the Belgian striker has become one of the best strikers in the world.

The Blues are in desperate need of a natural forward with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham getting off their ranks this summer.

However, it is understood that Lukaku will cost the west London club a whopping €100million in a bid to land their former striker.

The 28-year-old's 24 goals was instrumental to Inter's success in winning their first Serie A title in 11 years last campaign.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za