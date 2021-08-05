Sergio Aguero has arrived in Barcelona in style and has lavished an outrageous £426,000 on electric Ferrari

The Argentina forward has launched his Ferrari SF90 Stradale despite having a luxurious £361,000 worth Lamborghini

He earlier splashed huge cash on Manchester City first-team staff and went ahead to gift his Range Rover to the club’s kit man

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

New Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has spent a staggering £426,000 (about R8.5 million) on a new electric Ferrari according to SunSport.

The Argentinian makes his arrival at the Spanish club by launching a new Ferrari SF90 Stradale, adding to his impressive car collection.

It is the first hybrid car to be released by Ferrari and the former Manchester City striker has added it to his collection.

Sergio Aguero buys Electric Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Photo: SunSport

Source: Getty Images

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale has 1 petrol engine on offer which is about 3990 cc . It is available with the automatic transmission according to cardekho.com.

The ride is a 2 seater and has length of 4710mm, width of 1972mm and a wheelbase of 2650mm.

Among Aguero’s collecction include a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso and a Lamborghini Aventador.

But he rarely uses his Lamborghini, despite spending a reported £361,000 on the luxurious motor.

The striker even gave a Range Rover to a City kit man on leaving the Etihad after organising a raffle for the staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Aguero rewards Man City staff

He also gave every member of the team's backroom staff an engraved watch, spending a reported £60,000 on the gesture.

Aguero splashed huge sums of money on expensive gifts for staff of Premier League club Manchester City as he departed the club.

The Argentine who joined Etihad outfit in 2011 is leaving with a record of 260 goals having featured in 390 matches for the Citizens in all competitions.

Having spent a decade, it is now time for the legend to say goodbye to his loved ones at the club as his contract officially ends on Monday, May 31.

It was gathered that the striker purchased expensive watches for every member of staff at the club’s first team building.

The items were either made of tag Heuer or Hublot which costs over £1,000 each.

He went further to raffle off his highly expensive Ranger Rover Evoque model which costs over £30,000.

Ronaldo flaunts newly acquired Brabus

Briefly News earlier reported that with barely a week into the new football season, Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has flaunted his Mercedes Benz Brabus 800 Black Edition worth R9.7 million.

The Portuguese has returned to Turin to join his teammates for pre-season activities amid links to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo surely knows how to live his life to the fullest and when it comes to luxury, the 36-year-old will go any length to lavish on himself.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za