Sabelo Radebe Guaranteed Game Time in the Upcoming Season by Stuart Baxter

Fans have wondered if Sabelo Radebe will be getting a chance to play since being promoted to the senior Kaizer Chiefs team

According to Stuart Baxter, he is interested in Radebe's work ethic and wants to give him some more game time

Baxter is not only impressed with Radebe but he is also happy with the new Kaizer Chiefs recruits who've been signed

Sabelo Radebe showed that he's a force to be reckoned with after his performance in the Black Label Cup last Sunday. Stuart Baxter is loving what the young man's got to offer and showed the 21-year-old some praise.

Despite missing a penalty, Radebe played the entire game for Kaizer Chiefs, making a positive impression on his coach Baxter, who's looking to give him some more game time.

Sabelo Radebe is going to be getting game time under new coach Stuart Baxter. Image: @sabelo_radebe10

Source: Instagram

"It’s very possible that he is going to get more game time. But that will always depend upon the player. I just want to make him a better player," said Baxter, according to The Citizen.

"Bibo played well at times and yet he does not get enough out of his obvious skill and his obvious pace and that's because he lapses into almost isolating himself," he added, according to Soccer Laduma.

The new Amakhosi coach was also impressed with the club's newcomers' performances. Baxter believes the club will have a lot of positives this season.

“None of the new players who have come in have disappointed me. I thought there were enough shoots of green grass to indicate that we may be able to make a pretty garden out of this one,” he said.

Brandon Peterson does the most in the Carling Black Label Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Brandon Peterson really made a name for himself at the Carling Black Label Cup and impressed when he was subbed on.

The goalkeeper made a number of saves during the penalty shootout against Orlando Pirates and this made fans believe that he should be given the number one slot.

Petersen, who replaced Itumeleng Khune in the second half, became an overnight hero solely because Chiefs won 4-3 on penalties at Orlando Stadium against their old enemies, Orlando Pirates.

Mzansi social media users couldn't help but notice just how hard Peterson was trying to make his performance a memorable one and showered him with all the praise.

Source: Briefly.co.za