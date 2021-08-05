Fetty Wap's four-year-old daughter Laureen Maxwell died aged four at home in Atlanta, according to new details

The cause of her death is said to have been cardiac arrhythmia, and she reportedly suffered problems since birth

Earlier, Fetty and the baby's mama Turquoise Miami shared touching tributes as they mourned their young one

New details surrounding the sudden death of US rapper Fetty Wap's daughter, Lauren Maxwell, have finally confirmed the cause of her demise.

Fetty Wap lost his daughter on June 24. Photo: fettywap1738.

Source: Instagram

The details confirmed the four-year-old died on June 24 at home in Atlanta, Georgia, from an irregular heartbeat after suffering problems since birth, according to TMZ. Lauren died from 'fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to congenital cardiac anomalies', details stated in her death certificate.

Born Willi Junior Maxwell II, the rapper and his baby mama Turquoise Miami confirmed the loss last week after keeping it private for a month.

