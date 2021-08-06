Lasizwe Makes Typo While Defending How He Mourns, Peeps Run with It

Lasizwe Dambuza felt the need to defend himself and his family against a nasty social media user claiming they used his father’s death to get attention

Comparing Lasizwe and his fam to Connie Ferguson, the social media user bashed Lasizwe for breaking down at his father’s funeral

Lasizwe made it known that there is no right or wrong way, but unfortunately made a typo that lit up the comment section of his response

South African social media personality band YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza took to social media to defend himself and his family after being accused of turning his father’s passing into a media stunt.

Lasizwe tried to defend himself against a tweep who badmouthed the way he mourned but got himself into a situation with a typo. Image: @lasizwe.

Source: Instagram

With Shona Ferguson having just passed, a salty social media user decided to throw shade at Lasizwe and his fam, claiming he used the passing of his father to get attention.

Seeing the horrible post, Lasizwe took the time to let the shade-thrower know that everyone mourns differently, there is no right or wrong way.

Lasizwe posted:

Seeing the horrifying post made by the social media user and Lasizwe’s defence, fans took to the comment section to have their say.

Unfortunately Lasizwe made a typo, saying “moan” instead of "mourn", and people ran with it. Yoh, people have zero chill.

@Inenekazi1 was wrecked by the whole entire situation:

@TebogoLesedi5 could not take another comment, it was too much:

@birdmaster25 was on Lasizwe’s side, they didn’t know the difference either:

@spiderwomantee corrected Lasizwe:

Source: Briefly.co.za