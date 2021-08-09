Boss Lady Bonisile Thwala Becomes the 1st Achiever in Her Entire Family

Bonisile Thwala is a self-taught hairstylist who has been struggling for years but managed to become her own boss

In her family, she is the first person to become a business owner, a property owner and car owner (paid in cash) and the first university graduate

Bonisile also helped less fortunate girls by donating dresses, shoes and weaves to make sure they also felt good on their big day

BY FREELANCE JOURNALIST - ZAKITHI DLAMINI

One does not need to be rich to succeed, according to a diva, Bonisile Thwala, a self-taught hairstylist who is making her own money and changing the world.

Bonisile Thwala has proven that hard work can get you far. Image: Supplied

Bonisile has inspired many young women and has been a beam of hope to struggling ladies. She has gained much for her family, coming from a tiny and poverty-stricken home with no water and electricity. She rose against odds and brought pride to her family when she became the first achiever of everything.

The fearless diva became the first university graduate in her family, the first business owner, the first car owner, paid in full, first apartment owner, and yet she has never been employed in her whole life.

“The day I treated myself to a new car, I couldn't believe it, I couldn't sleep and kept checking for my car for the whole night. I am a future millionaire because I believe in myself. My first income was from my business as I never had a boss in my life,” Bonisile said.

She said her studies and her business were born from washing and selling wigs. She added that she was very proud of herself for completing university on her own and for starting her successful business from zero funding.

“Our parents may be struggling and unable to provide us with all our needs, but if we work hard, our dreams and our parents’ dreams can come true. We can make them proud."

This ambitious lady has encouraged other women to fight for better life, no matter the background. She said women don't need men to succeed but hard work and dedication can bear fruit.

“To beautiful women out there, hard work does pay. My riches came from a home that was using candlelight. My family had nothing and that’s what inspired me; my background. I don't mean to brag but it feels so good sitting in my own office, driving at any time. I am glad I took a chance and I made it,” she said.

She continued:

“I’ve used my self-taught skills and my hands to get where I am today. Rise up my fellow sisters and make things happen for yourselves. Push!"

Bonisile is also well known for her kindness. Even though she’s now living a comfortable life, she has never forgotten the less fortunate girls. She provides these girls with dresses, shoes and weaves for their matric farewell ceremonies to ensure that they also felt special and beautiful on their big day.

