Louis Farrakhan net worth, age, children, wife, father, speeches videos, facts

You cannot mention a list of extremist public figures without including the name of Louis Farrakhan. He is one of the most vocal anti-Semites who has been leading the Nation of Islam (NOI) for more than 30 years. Over time, his popularity has increased, and sadly, due to his increased belligerent tone and attitude towards the Jewish community. As his fame grows, so has people's interest in knowing Louis Farrakhan's net worth. Join as us we decrypt his worth and other life details.

Who is Louis Farrakhan? Louis Farrakhan is an unapologetic Islamic leader, best known for stirring controversy with his anti-Sematic remarks and anti-White theology. Lately, questions about Louis Farrakhan's net worth have been making headlines just as much as his disputed beliefs. So, what is his worth? Let us find out!

Louis Farrakhan's profile summary

Full name: Louis Eugene Walcott

Louis Eugene Walcott Nicknames: Gene, The Charmer, Calypso Gene, and Calypso Louie

Gene, The Charmer, Calypso Gene, and Calypso Louie Date of birth: 11th May 1933

11th May 1933 Place of birth: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Louis Farrakhan's age: 88 years

88 years Nationality: American

American Education: Boston Latin School and the English High School

Boston Latin School and the English High School Profession: Religious leader

Religious leader Mother: Sarah Mae

Sarah Mae Father: Pervical Clark

Pervical Clark Wife: Betsy Ross (Khadijah Farrakhan)

Betsy Ross (Khadijah Farrakhan) Louis Farrakhan's height: 5'10" (1.78 m)

5'10" (1.78 m) Louis Farrakhan's children: Mustapha, Louis Jr. (deceased), Abnar, Donna, Betsy-Jean, Maria, Joshua, Fatimah, and Khallada

Mustapha, Louis Jr. (deceased), Abnar, Donna, Betsy-Jean, Maria, Joshua, Fatimah, and Khallada Net worth: Approximately $5 million

Louis Farrakhan's net worth

Celebrities are often in the spotlight for various reasons. Regardless of how they acquired their popularity, one denominator is that their fans always pry on their personal life. One of the aspects that fans always want to know is the net worth.

Farrakhan is believed to have a decent net worth, however, people honestly can not tell how much it is. So before we state his net worth, let us look at some of his income sources:

His leadership roles

This celebrity is the Nation of Islam (NOI) leader, an African American movement that blends some aspects of the Islamic religion with Black Nationalism. He took over this role back in 1965 after the assassination of Malcolm X. Since then, he has been the leader, and his salary is believed to have contributed a significant amount of his net worth.

His music

Before becoming NOI's leader, young Louis Farrakhan was initially in the music industry. His music career has also contributed to his net worth, given that he has produced several mega-hits like Black Family Day. These are the two known income streams of this controversial spiritual leader. His net worth as of 2021 is estimated to be $5 million.

Louis Farrakhan's biography

Farrakhan is one of the leading lights of the Islamic community. He has been a disciple since the era of Malcolm X. But what is the back story behind this leader?

How old is Louis Farrakhan?

He was born on 11th May 1933 in The Bronx, New York, as Louis Eugene Walcott. He is currently 88 years old. Who are Louis Farrakhan's parents? They are Sarah Mae and Pervical Clark. Nonetheless, his mother raised him because Louis Farrakhan's father Pervical left them even before his birth.

By the time Sarah's and Pervical's relationship ended, she had started living with Walcott. The relationship blossomed, and Walcott became a stepfather to Eugene and his older brother. Unfortunately, Walcott passed away in 1936, and the family relocated to Boston.

Here, Eugene attended Boston Latin School and the English High School. He won a track scholarship to attend Winston Salem Teachers College. Unfortunately, he had to drop out of college as he had just been wedded and his wife had a baby.

When did Louis Farrakhan join the nation of Islam (NOI)?

It all dates back to the 50s when Eugene used to tour America under the aliases Calypso Gene and The Charmer. Around 1955, he learned of NOI from his pal Rodney Smith who then invited him to the group's Saviour's Day.

In July of the same year, he officially joined the group and was called Louis X before receiving his Islamic name Farrakhan. He quickly started climbing up the ranks and was soon appointed Malcolm X's assistant minister. He replaced Malcolm as Boston's temple minister after Malcolm was transferred to a New York's temple. So Louis Farrakhan and Malcolm X were now serving as ministers at the same time.

However, after Malcolm was assassinated in 1965, Minister Louis Farrakhan was promoted to a few positions that Malcolm X initially held. For example, he became NOI's national spokesman and representative and a minister at the prominent Harlem Mosque until 1975.

Louis Farrakhan's speeches

The NOI leader has routinely made bizarre accusations against the Jews, and over the years, his charges have only become more belligerent. For example, during a speech on 2nd February 2018 during Saviour's Day, he said, The Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behaviour that Hollywood is putting out: turning men into women, and women into men.

Louis Farrakhan's YouTube 2021

These speeches, which you can obtain by looking at the YouTube videos, have sparked criticism and praise, even from celebrities. Some of the celebrities who have been in the spotlight for supporting Louis Farrakhan's philosophies are Chelsea Handler and NFL player DeSean Jackson.

Who is Louis Farrakhan's wife?

Eugene's spouse is Betsy Ross, better known as Khadijah Farrakhan. The two tied the knot in 1953. They have nine children together: Mustapha, Louis Jr., Abnar, Donna, Betsy-Jean, Maria, Joshua, Fatimah, and Khallada. Sadly, Louis Jr. passed away in 2018 after suffering a fatal heart condition.

Louis Farrakhan's house

Farrakhan has a couple of homes. One home was designed back in the 70s by famous Egyptian architect M. Momen. It allegedly has twenty rooms.

Louis Eugene Walcott, popularly known as Louis Farrakhan, is one of the most controversial spiritual leaders. He has been the NOI leader since the assassination of Malcom X. This role, plus his music career, contribute to his $5 million net worth.

