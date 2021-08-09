Reactions: Young Lady Quits Job as Bank Manager to Pursue Passion for Programming
- A young lady has resigned from being a microfinance bank manager to face what has always been her passion
- The 31-year-old lady said she had always wanted to be a programmer and was happy about her decision
- The lady identified as Winifred Jonathan appreciated the manager of the company for the opportunity given to her to occupy such a position
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A young lady has got many talking as she called it quits on her role as a microfinance bank manager.
The lady named Winifred Jonathan announced her decision to quit the role in a LinkedIn post on Saturday, August 7.
Describing the move as the best feeling ever, the lady praised the owner of the establishment, Edo Microfinance Bank, for reposing confidence in her to handle such a role.
Winifred stated that she resigned from the role to pursue her passion to become a programmer. The 31-year-old looked forward to success in her newfound endeavour.
She wrote:
"Today was my last day of work! I resigned today as the MD/CEO of EdoMFB at Age 31!
"This is the best feeling ever, am glad someone believed in me to Manage his multi millionaire Microfinance business, I would for ever be grateful to the Chairman of the BOD for this tremendous opportunity given to me!
"Now I can pursue my own personal goals and become a programmer as I have always wanted! Cheers to the future winnings."
And she's already got people lining up for her services
Osezuah Elimihe wrote:
"Congrats. Let's see how we can work together."
Dshoppers DSL said:
"Cheers Winifred Jonathan."
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel
"Let see how to partner with you."
Osaji Caleb commented:
"Cheers. Congratulations."
Halala: Mzansi inspired by a woman who quit the job of 16 years to become a Covid-19 nurse
In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Frieda Staebler is another example of perseverance and faith.
The Cape Town-based woman says she worked in a factory for more than 15 years and never gave up on her dream to become a nurse.
Staebler’s story is documented on Facebook via the Heroes of Grootte Schuur and it has seriously inspired many South Africans. The stunning woman says she is now working in the Covid-19 ward.
Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Source: Briefly.co.za