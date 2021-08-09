A young lady has resigned from being a microfinance bank manager to face what has always been her passion

The 31-year-old lady said she had always wanted to be a programmer and was happy about her decision

The lady identified as Winifred Jonathan appreciated the manager of the company for the opportunity given to her to occupy such a position

A young lady has got many talking as she called it quits on her role as a microfinance bank manager.

The lady named Winifred Jonathan announced her decision to quit the role in a LinkedIn post on Saturday, August 7.

The lady said it is the best feeling ever Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Winifred Jonathan

Describing the move as the best feeling ever, the lady praised the owner of the establishment, Edo Microfinance Bank, for reposing confidence in her to handle such a role.

Winifred stated that she resigned from the role to pursue her passion to become a programmer. The 31-year-old looked forward to success in her newfound endeavour.

She wrote:

"Today was my last day of work! I resigned today as the MD/CEO of EdoMFB at Age 31!

"This is the best feeling ever, am glad someone believed in me to Manage his multi millionaire Microfinance business, I would for ever be grateful to the Chairman of the BOD for this tremendous opportunity given to me!

"Now I can pursue my own personal goals and become a programmer as I have always wanted! Cheers to the future winnings."

And she's already got people lining up for her services

Osezuah Elimihe wrote:

"Congrats. Let's see how we can work together."

Dshoppers DSL said:

"Cheers Winifred Jonathan."

"Let see how to partner with you."

Osaji Caleb commented:

"Cheers. Congratulations."

