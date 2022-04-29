Walter Orthmann, 100, has set the Guinness World Record for the longest career in the same company

The record was verified on 6 January 2022; at that time, Walter had spent 84 years and nine days at the same company

He began working at an early age to support his family through financial struggles and was hired at Industrias Renaux SA because of his proficiency in the German language

A man from Brazil identified as Walter Orthmann has been working at the same company for 84 years and nine days, as verified on January 6, 2022.

Walter Orthmann, 100, has set the Guinness World Record for the longest career in the same company. Photo: Guinness World Record.

The 100-year-old man started working as a shipping assistant at a textile company in Santa Catarina, Brazil, on January 17, 1938, when he was 15 years old.

His passion, discipline and commitment motivated him to keep working and, eventually, become an official Guinness World Records title holder for the longest career in the same company.

"Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family. As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14," Walter said.

Financial problems push him to work

Walter was forced to start working due to financial problems at home that saw him drop out of school and begin to work to help his family.

He went to the weaving mill with his mom to apply for a job, and because of his strong proficiency in German, he was hired. He has worked at the same company, ReneauxView, ever since.

After getting his first position as a shipping assistant, Walter showed outstanding skills and willingness to learn, always doing more than expected.

Shortly after, he was promoted to a position in sales. Then, he became a successful sales manager.

"I was given the opportunity to work as a salesperson. I travelled to São Paulo and in less than one week I filled the production with orders equivalent to three months of work," he said.

Working for 84 years

Throughout his 84 years of work, he has seen many things change in the company, in the country and the world.

"When we do what we like, we don't see the time go by," he added.

As a result, he has come to understand that one of the most important parts of the business is always to be up-to-date and adapt to different contexts.

He is in good health, with excellent mental clarity and memory. He enjoys a calm life and exercises every day.

As a result, he has maintained enough vitality and energy to drive to his favourite place every day: the office.

He said that the best professional advice he can give is to try to work for a good company and in an area where you feel motivated.

Source: Briefly News