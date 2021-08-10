Imbokodo: Woman Starts Soup Kitchen to Feed Hungry Children, SA Reacts

Penny Molefe is a proud woman who decided to start a soup kitchen to help feed underprivileged kids in her area

The inspiring woman says she was helped by her friend, Michelle, whom she didn’t personally know, and her story is touching many people

Penny Molefe is one of the South African women who are selfless and aims to close the gap between the poor and privileged. Molefe is busy in the community feeding the poor through her soup kitchen.

Her beautiful and inspiring story is documented by the #ImStaying page on Facebook. She says she started the project with the help of a lady identified as Michelle, whom she didn’t personally know.

Penny Molefe is praised for feeding children in her community. Image: @ImStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Cristina De Marchi said:

“Well done. Thank you for your time and efforts.”

@Aletta Shabalala said:

“May God extend your territory.”

@Nolene Nola sai:

“I’m also giving out to the children in my community and move to Karoo. It’s so nice to see them leaving with a smile.”

@Bennie Vsazie said:

“So proud of you all, that’s the spirit SA needs.”

@Jacky Cellene said:

“Thank you for your ministry ladies! May God bless you and your dear families abundantly!”

@Annelise Olivier said:

“Those that give and those that do make an amazing team. Stay blessed.”

@Veronica Ngqula said:

“I'd love to do this in my church, just don't know where to start, can you please help.”

@Mary Van Der Merwe said:

“You and your friends are doing a great job. Keep it up! It's people like you who just do it, day in and day out. Well done!”

