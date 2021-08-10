Cassper Nyovest Speaks on Mpura and Killer Kau’s Passing, Gets Blasted

Cassper Nyovest somehow managed to make the passing of Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau about him

Taking to social media to make it known that the sad news upset his day, Cassper got himself into some hot water

Social media users let Cassper have it, sarcastically letting him know how sorry they are that someone’s tragic death ruined his day

Cassper Nyovest got ripped to shreds on social media for allegedly turning around the sudden and sad passing of Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau and making it about him.

Cassper Nyovest made it sound like the sudden and sad passing of Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau was an inconvenience to him. Image: @casspernyovest.

Taking to social media after the sad news broke, Cassper explained how “today was supposed to be such a dope day” for him and now it is an emotional mess.

Cassper posted:

In a second post, Cassper explained his sincere sadness over the passing of Mpura and Kau, highlighting how “sad doesn't even explain the feeling.”

Cassper posted:

Despite Cassper’s sincerity, peeps felt his first post was a bit heartless. Proclaiming Mpura and Kau’s passing ruined his day, the people were not happy with what Cassper said.

@umalambane_zn sarcastically hoped no one passes tomorrow so Cass can enjoy the limelight:

@Inenekazi1 let Cassper know that no one’s passing is an inconvenience, shame:

@MjSithole7 cannot believe Cassper made it about him:

Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau sadly die in tragic car accident

South Africans were left reeling on Monday afternoon (9 August 2021) when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media. Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed, reported Briefly News.

Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post.

The music producer was later joined by Riky Rick, who also shared a heartbreaking post bidding farewell to his industry peers.

