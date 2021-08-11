Brazilian Legend Ronaldinho Reacts as Former Teammate Lionel Messi Joins PSG

Ronaldinho has backed his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to cause problems for the other football clubs across Europe

The former Brazilian international led the reactions after Lionel Messi was confirmed as a PSG player on Tuesday

Ronaldinho played with Messi at Barcelona between 2004 and 2008, assisting the former to his first goal for Barcelona

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ronaldinho Gaucho has tipped the French giants to mount a serious challenge next season after the signature of Lionel Messi, Daily Mail reports.

Messi was officially announced as a PSG player on Tuesday, 10 August, signing a two-year deal with the club days after bidding an emotional farewell to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi was confirmed as PSG player on Tuesday, August 10. Photo by Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG

Source: Getty Images

The transfer is still dumbfounding in many ways, as fans and pundits expected the Argentine to finish his career at Barcelona. Among the superstars who reacted to Messi’s PSG transfer was Ronaldinho, who was quick to wish his former teammate well.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

He wrote:

“It's a great joy to have played in these two clubs and now see my friend wearing this shirt, may there be many moments of joy Leo!”

He was also quick to suggest that PSG would be a force to reckon with after the acquisition of Messi.

“I'm also very happy with my partner @SergioRamos on the team and a super cast, I'm smelling Champions huh hahaha.”

Messi and Ronaldinho played together at Barcelona from 2004 to 2008 before the Brazilian was sold to AC Milan.

Thousands of PSG fans camped at the Le Bourget airport on Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the arrival of Messi, who was mobbed as soon as he landed in France.

Messi and Neymar cast into timely reunion

Soon after Messi’s transfer was confirmed, fans were quick to conclude the combination of the pair alongside Kylian Mbappe was likely to wreak havoc in the Ligue 1 and Europe.

Neymar himself expressed excitement at the arrival of his former teammate as he took to Instagram to write “Back together” in what was a clear show of joy at a reunion with the Argentine.

Messi comments on Paris Saint-Germain move

As quoted in an article on the Paris Saint-Germain website, Messi said he was delighted to have signed for the club as it “matched his ambitions”.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions.

"I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

Messi wages at Paris Saint-Germain revealed

Briefly News earlier reported that after agreeing a deal to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal, Messi’s salary details have been revealed and it is staggering.

He will remain the highest-paid athlete in the world as he completes his move to join the French Ligue 1 giants.

Several outlets are reporting that Messi will earn around €31.5 million a season, which eventually drops to about €25 million per season after tax.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za