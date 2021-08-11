"Aibo": Man Proposes Next to Fancy Whip, Mzansi Throws Some Serious Shade

A local man has social media buzzing after snaps of his unique proposal were shared online

The young man decided to pop the big question next to a brand new Porsche which was still parked in a storefront

A local man has social media buzzing after his dramatic proposal went viral. The loverboy chose to propose next to a brand new luxury vehicle, although it's still unclear whether or not he actually bought the ride.

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the romantic snaps online.

The young husband-to-be has carefully scattered rose petals all over the garage floor which read "Will you marry me?". While the charmer boy is all dressed up in his best suit, it seems his fiancée had not been made aware of the very special occasion and came dressed in a very casual loungewear set.

Locals headed to the comments section with some very passionate reactions to the pics While some questioned the young man's choice to buy a new car, others threw some shade at his bride-to-be.

Still, others simply wished the young couple well.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@MahlodiJR said:

"Nigerian guys know how to treat a lady."

@Collenzmhlabane said:

"He should have invested or bought the property."

@LINDO__NDLOVU said:

"All this for a cake that will be later shared by the community."

@54AfricanVoices said:

"Deep down I hope this works. As a woman you would need a High-level conviction to turn down a guy who is offering a brand new Porsche SUV in return for your hand in marriage. - I think he’s coercing her."

@LawyerHrt1 said:

"Is she pregnant........if not it's a waste of time and money.......a guy must have an eye for a beautiful woman. Don't tell me she's beautiful in his eyes, we all have eyes."

@MabeehB said:

"Aibo."

@O_Ol_we2 said:

"Now that you mention it!. But congraats wethu."

Aww: Couple shares stunning snaps of holiday, romantic hubby proposes

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a local couple is the talk of Mzansi after sharing a few snaps from their tropical beach getaway. It seems the brave man used the idyllic setting as the perfect backdrop for a dream proposal.

Heading online, @Ms_Phattie shared the very romantic photos.

"WHAT A WEEKEND!!!" she captioned the beautiful pics along with several crying face emojis.

It seems the couple enjoyed a sun-kissed boat ride and strolls along the island coast. However, the snap that really had social media talking was when at @Ms_Phattie's bae finally got down on one knee and popped the big question.

Local social media users were definitely here for the cute #CoupleGoals. Check out some of the comments below:

@ThubalethuMabi2 said:

"Sbwl third frame!"

@_MrsKanye said:

"This is beautiful."

@GwaQube said:

"Please be my Shona and I will be your Connie. Congratulations to both of you."

@Viencentseleme said:

"Say yes my sister, nowadays coronavirus is busy cutting down our days, there is no time.... Ga se mang le mang who goes through this moment."

@AnnesaEisha said:

"Love the frame with the proposal, congrats lovebirds!!!"

@mntokuza said:

"Honour that proposal guys especial my man. I am happy for, please join the marriage club."

