Kim Kardashian shared lovely TBT pictures of herself and Kylie when she was just a little girl and others of them together as adults

The mother of four said she is proud of her sister and the growth she has seen in her

Kylie's sister Khloe and mother Kris also shared lovely messages to celebrate the cosmetics mogul

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian had some nice words for her younger sister Kylie Jenner as she celebrates turning 24 on Tuesday, August 10.

Kim Kardashian (in black bikini) and sister Kylie enjoying the sun near a swimming pool. Photo: kimkardashian.

Source: Instagram

Kim and her sisters are known to be rich and very close, always celebrating each other's wins on social media.

Going on her Instagram page, Kim shared a series of photos of her and Kylie, showing their transformation through the years.

Most of the snaps were of a young Kylie and Kim goofing around with selfies showing their lovely bond.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some also included the two as adults showing off their voluptuous bodies while enjoying a day in the sun.

In her caption, The mother of four lauded her sister for having a heart of gold, saying she was proud of her, and it was admirable to see her grow.

"Kylie baby 24 karat gold birthday today! @kyliejenner you really have a heart of gold and a soul of platinum! I am so proud to be your sister. You always stay so true to yourself always and it’s so admirable to watch you grow up being the best mom. Celebrating you today and always. I love you," she wrote.

Kylie's big sister Khloe Kardashian also shared lovely photos of her and them during sweet moments as she celebrated her birthday.

Khloe said it is one of her greatest honours to call Kylie a sister and prayed that she may continue to be surrounded by blessings, good health, happiness and love.

Mother Kris Jenner also celebrated her daughter as she congratulated her on launching her 24 karat gold birthday make-up collection.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Rob Kardashian posts his photo after a long time to celebrate Stormi

For a good number of years, Rob Kardashian has been struggling with his weight so posting his photos on social media was never in his plans.

The only Kardashian brother often shared selfies but avoided showing off his full body photos.

However, for his niece Stormi, Rob is willing to move mountains and jump right out of his comfort zone.

The father of one who owns a socks business shared a photo of himself cradling his sister’s baby girl Stormi.

Source: Briefly.co.za