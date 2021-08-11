Sergio Ramos, who signed a deal until 2023 with Paris Saint-Germain in June, has welcomed his former rival Lionel Messi to the club

Messi and Ramos had a fierce La Liga rivalry, characterized by fierce contests and red cards

Less than a day after Messi’s arrival, Ramos has taken to social media to welcome his nemesis turned teammate

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos took to social media with an interesting reaction to Lionel Messi joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday.

Ramos signed for PSG on a free transfer in June after his contract with Real Madrid ran out. His transfer was in many ways surprising, especially as he was expected to complete his career at Los Blancos.

Sergio Ramos extended a warm welcome to Lionel Messi, posting a picture of Messi's PSG shirt next to his own on social media. Image: Quality Sport Images.

In an interesting twist of fate, Messi exited Barcelona under similar circumstances as Ramos with the Catalan club unable to renew his deal. The two are now teammates in Paris, in what is still a dumbfounding development in many ways.

Fans were curious to see how Ramos would receive Messi at PSG and they did not have to wait too long to get their answer. In a post on his social media, Ramos shared a photo of Messi's PSG shirt next to his own with the caption:

"Who was going to tell us, right @leomessi? Welcome! Welcome! Welcome!"

Messi and Ramos: rivals turned colleagues

For nearly a decade, Messi and Ramos have had a fierce rivalry in the Spanish La Liga as they represented different factions in the famous el classico derbies.

The two have produced some memorable moments in past classicos, and all their highlights have involved the pair squaring up to each other.

Stakes were raised when the pair eventually were handed the armband for their respective sides in the el Classico, which only seemed to fuel their passion.

Notably, Ramos has been sent off for Madrid a considerable number of times in the past, either for dissent or dangerous challenges on Messi.

Wait is on to see Messi-Ramos combining on the pitch

Excited football fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the sight of Ramos and Messi teaming up against opposition.

According to reports in France, Ramos has a thigh injury that is much serious than initially feared, and he could be out for more than a month.

PSG have already confirmed Ramos will not be fit enough for their second league game against Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Brazil legend Ronaldinho reacts as former teammate Lionel Messi joins PSG

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former PSG forward Ronaldinho has tipped the French giants to mount a serious challenge next season after acquiring the services of Messi.

Messi was officially announced as a PSG player on Tuesday, signing a two-year deal with the club days after bidding an emotional farewell to Barcelona.

The transfer is still dumbfounding in many ways, as fans and pundits expected the Argentine to finish his career at Barcelona. But Ronaldinho has since wished the little maestro well.

