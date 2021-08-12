It May Soon Be Possible to Withdraw a Portion of Money from Your Pension Fund

The National Treasury has revealed that there are ongoing discussions regarding the process to make changes to the Pension Fund Act

The Act currently only allows for withdrawals under three circumstances, but now a plan is being put in place to allow withdrawals of one's pension fund in case of an emergency

National Treasury stated that the changes to the law will be finalised next year after it gives an update before the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

DURBAN - The process to change the law to allow for the withdrawal of a portion of one's retirement fund is unfolding and National Treasury has made calls for those keen to do so to be patient as the process continues.

Treasury says that the process to make changes to the law will be finalised in 2022. At the moment, the Pension Fund Act only allows citizens to access their money when they resign, retire or are retrenched from their places of work.

Now, discussions about the law changing to allow for money to be accessed during emergencies and other circumstances have started.

According to SABC News, Treasury stated that before the next Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament, an update on the above will be given. Only after this will the process begin to alter the law.

In the interim, the SA government is making calls for workers to stop calling for their pension funds. BusinessTech reported that the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) will not be covered under this withdrawal process as the Pension Fund Act does not regulate this. In addition to this, Covid-19-related withdrawals will not be allowed.

