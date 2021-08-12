Mohale Motaung Bags International Award Nomination, Fans Pledge Support

Mohale Motaung has been nominated in the Male Personality of the Year category of the Africa Choice Awards and he feels blessed

Taking to social media to share the news, Mohale expressed his gratitude over having been nominated

Mohale’s people let him know that they are on the voting and are certain he will bring the win home

Mohale Motaung feels extremely grateful for having been nominated for Male Personality of the Year in the Africa Choice Awards.

Taking to social media with great pride, Mohale shared the news of his lit nomination. Being nominated for an international award is no small business.

Mohale Motaung has been nominated for Male Personality of the Year at the Africa Choice Awards. Image: @mohale_77.

With everything that is going on in Mohale’s life at the moment, we are sure this nomination is a breath of fresh air!

Mohale posted:

Seeing the awesome nomination news, fans flocked to the comment section, asking Mohale how they can vote. Mohale’s people are so happy for him and are sure he will bring this one home.

This is a win fans feel Mohale deserves and they are going to do their best to make sure it happens. Bring home the title, babes!

@phronewa congratulated Mohale:

@QueenZion101 hyped Mohale up, he’s got their vote:

@Twana_Mashandu is hella excited for Mohale:

Somizi Mhlongo breaks silence on abuse allegations

Briefly News reported that Somizi came forward to address the heartbreaking allegations made by Mohale Motaung.

While Somizi had decided to let his legal team handle the situation, he received a lot of backlash, which evidently led to him speaking out.

Posting a lengthy statement on social media, Somizi assured the world that he has never physically, or even tried to, harm Mohale.

Somizi said:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would one day have to defend my honour as a result of someone I have loved so deeply and so genuinely deliberately harming a reputation I’ve worked so hard to build.”

This is something Somizi never expected to happen and he is struggling. No one gets into a marriage expecting it to turn into a lawsuit, especially not Somizi.

