Lionel Messi is billed to earn annual salary of about $41 million plus bonuses, and a reported $30 million signing-on fee at his new club PSG

Reports have it that the star will receive part of the payment in cryptocurrency as $PSG Fan Tokens was introduced last year

English Premier League club Manchester City also launched their own token earlier this year according to CEO of Socios.com

Following his switch from Barcelona to French club Paris Saint-Germain, reports have it that Lionel Messi will receive part payment in cryptocurrency.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year-deal with the French club with an option of a third and will now get an annual salary of about $41 million plus bonuses, and a reported $30 million signing-on fee.

CNBC claim that the Ligue 1 outfit had stated that Messi’s “welcome package” includes the cryptocurrency ”$PSG Fan Tokens.”

It has now triggered a rally in the crypto tokens that PSG first issued to its fans over a year ago. It was gathered that the $PSG token was launched in January 2020 via a platform Socios.com.

According to the club, paying Messi in tokens is one of the most innovative and avant-garde brands in sport globally.

Earlier this year, Premier League club Manchester City launched its own fan token using the same technology.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com, in a statement via Euro News:

“Fan Tokens and Socios.com play an increasingly prominent role across sport at the very highest level.”

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi told reporters on Wednesday that the world will be “shocked” by the financial revenues generated by the club’s signing of the global soccer superstar.

Where is Messi staying in Paris?

Meanwhile, following his switch to French club Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is currently staying at a lavish hotel located around Avenue Hoche district of central Paris which costs £17,000 per night, Mirror reports.

The Argentine may have been disappointed to leave Spanish club Barcelona, but the hotel he is staying along with his family members may be helping them relax.

It is a Paris’ five star Le Royal Monceau hotel as he now searches for a new apartment in the French capital.

The hotel which was built 94 years ago informed their Instagram followers that the six-time Ballon d’or winner and his family were their next esteemed guests.

