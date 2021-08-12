Lionel Messi joined French giants PSG on a two-year deal with an option to extend the contract for one more year

He has been lodged at the five-star Le Royal Monceau hotel located in a choice area of Paris as he shops for an apartment

Costing £17 000 per night, the hotel is fitted with a private cinema, six high-quality restaurants and more

Following his switch to the French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Lionel Messi is currently staying at a lavish hotel located in the Avenue Hoche district of central Paris.

According to the Mirror UK, the accommodation costs £17 000 per night. So, while the Argentine may have been disappointed to leave Spanish club Barcelona, the hotel he is staying at along with his family members more than make up for it.

Following his switch to the French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Lionel Messi is currently enjoying his stay at an upmarket hotel in Paris.

Upon his arrival in France, Messi was welcomed by thousands of PSG supporters. He has joined the French giants on a two-year contract after he was forced to leave childhood club Barcelona, ending his 21-year stay.

As Messi now searches for a new apartment in his new home, the luxury hotel housing the Argentine is one of Paris' most exquisite five-star accommodations and has looked after other prominent figures such as Winston Churchill, Walt Disney and Robert De Niro.

Hotel management informed their Instagram followers that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and his family were their next esteemed guests. It was gathered that the same hotel accommodated Neymar when the Brazilian star arrived from Barcelona in 2017.

SunSport reports that Le Royal Monceau is situated in a lavish part of Paris and Messi and his family will have access to the most beautiful views and skylines Paris has to offer.

Local art exhibitions, cultural events, a swimming pool, the private cinema, and the six high-quality restaurants available are among the facilities to be enjoyed.

A never-to-be-missed place to eat is the critically acclaimed and famed Matsuhisa Restaurant. Combining Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, Messi can dine on Wagyu beef steak which would set you back around £67.

