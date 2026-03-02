The championship’s most recognisable piece of silverware has been officially withdrawn after suffering irreparable damage during transportation

Tournament organisers have confirmed a brand-new trophy will be crafted, with elements of the original incorporated to preserve its legacy

An identical exhibition version will be presented to the 2026 winners, ensuring the competition’s prestige remains untouched despite the setback

The iconic Six Nations trophy has been withdrawn from ceremonial use after sustaining fire damage while being transported during this year’s Championship.

Six Nations Trophy Damaged in Transit After Fire Incident

Source: Getty Images

Tournament organisers confirmed that the silverware, first introduced in 2015, cannot be restored to its original presentation standard following the incident. Fortunately, no one was injured when the vehicle carrying the trophy was involved in the accident during Round Three of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

An assessment by the official manufacturer concluded that the damage was too severe for full restoration. As a result, the historic piece will no longer be used for official ceremonies, including trophy presentations.

Six Nations Rugby emphasised that the decision was taken to uphold the prestige and heritage of one of the sport’s most respected competitions. The Championship, whose origins date back to 1883, remains one of rugby’s most celebrated annual tournaments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

New Six Nations trophy to debut in 2027 Championship

A replacement trophy will now be commissioned ahead of the 2027 Six Nations Championship. Organisers confirmed that the new creation will follow the same design as the original, ensuring continuity in appearance and symbolism.

Importantly, materials salvaged from the damaged trophy will be incorporated into the new silverware. This move aims to preserve its legacy and transfer its history to the next edition.

Crafting the new trophy will require approximately 365 hours of detailed workmanship. It is expected to be completed and officially unveiled before the 2027 tournament begins.

Six Nations Trophy Damaged in Transit After Fire Incident

Source: Getty Images

Exhibition trophy to be used for the 2026 Six Nations

For the remainder of the current Championship and the 2026 edition, an identical exhibition trophy will be presented to the winning team.

Six Nations Rugby confirmed that the integrity and prestige of lifting the trophy remain unchanged despite the setback. The exhibition version mirrors the original in design, ensuring that players competing for the title continue to receive the same recognition.

Standing 75cm tall and made from precious silver, the trophy symbolises the evolution of the competition into a six-team tournament. While the incident marks an unfortunate chapter in its history, organisers insist that the spirit and significance of the Six Nations Championship remain firmly intact.

The Six Nations tournament has been shrouded in drama, with French captain Antoine Dupont at the centre of a salary cap scandal ahead of its start. Additionally, after the match between Ireland and Italy, debutant Edwin Edogbo was subjected to racial abuse on social media.

South African referee to make history

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's Aimee Barrett-Theron is closing in on becoming only the second woman in the world to officiate 50 Test matches.

The only other woman to reach the milestone is England’s Sara Cox. Barrett-Theron will have the opportunity to join her in April when she takes charge of the Women’s Six Nations opener between France and Italy

Source: Briefly News