Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, has indicated that a formal statement on the rollout of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in local football will be issued within the next week.

His comments follow the latest Soweto Derby clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, where the Buccaneers secured an emphatic 3-0 triumph.

Although Pirates enjoyed a comfortable scoreline, the encounter was overshadowed by a contentious moment just before the interval. Amakhosi players and supporters were left aggrieved after a penalty appeal was dismissed when Pirates defender Deon Hotto seemingly brought down Chiefs forward Flávio Silva inside the area.

McKenzie reiterates VAR timeline

Television replays appeared to show that the Namibian international may have made minimal contact with the ball before colliding with Silva. The incident reignited ongoing criticism about refereeing standards and strengthened calls for the introduction of VAR in the Premier Soccer League.

Posting on social media on Sunday, McKenzie congratulated Pirates on their victory and extended praise to the league and supporters of both clubs. He added that clarity on VAR would be provided within seven days.

Demands for technological assistance in officiating have intensified over the past year, with fans pointing to erratic decision-making and perceived inconsistencies in key fixtures.

McKenzie had earlier committed to implementing VAR by April 2025 but later conceded that financial constraints and the need for commercial sponsorship had delayed the process.

His renewed assurance, however, divided opinion—particularly given the timing, coming immediately after a heated derby marked by controversial decisions.

One supporter criticised the minister for previously missing deadlines and questioned his credibility, while another argued that VAR could have significantly influenced the outcome of the match. A different fan suggested that raising the issue immediately after Pirates’ win created unnecessary tension and implied bias.

Frustration was not limited to the minister alone, as some supporters directed their discontent toward football administrators for the prolonged delay in adopting the system.

With scrutiny intensifying from fans and stakeholders, the next few days are expected to be decisive in clarifying whether VAR will finally be integrated into South African top-flight football. Attention now shifts to McKenzie as the football community awaits a definitive announcement on the matter.

Source: Briefly News